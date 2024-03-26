Hannah Conda says Drag Race UK vs the World final is ‘mayhem’

Aussie queen Hannah Conda has officially made the final of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World, and she’s been sitting on the secret for an entire year.

The Drag Race Down Under runner-up from Sydney joined UKvtW season two last year and across the entire season she’s done Australia proud.

Last week’s episode seven saw Hannah score her first win – and her first gold Ru Peter badge – after she flexed her stand-up skills in a wedding roast.

The win guaranteed Hannah a spot in the final and this weekend we’ll see Hannah and her sisters Tia Kofi, La Grande Dame and Marina Summers lip sync for the crown.

Speaking to JOY 94.9, Hannah said the roast could’ve always gone either way, but to her the strategy was obvious.

“It’s like, this could either fall apart and it’ll be the end, or this could work out in my favor and put me on a nice path to the win,” she said.

“I was thrilled that it went as well as it did. I was so happy. You’ve got to be very careful because comedy is subjective.

“Fundamentally, I think, now we know what RuPaul likes to laugh at. If you just put two and two together, you can kind of figure out what will get you through.

“Generally drag queens are self-absorbed and forget that they’re trying to impress the Supreme Mother Overlord!”

Hannah Conda talks Marina Summers lip sync

At the end of the end of episode seven, Hannah sent Scarlet Envy home, instead of eliminating Drag Race Philippines queen Marina Summers.

Hannah and Marina lip synced together the previous episode. Hannah told JOY despite the competition going on, the group of queens are very close.

“It was so much fun for me with Marina. She’s a very generous performer. It kind of felt at times like we were doing a duet,” Hannah recalled.

“I’m hopefully gonna go to the Philippines and see them all.

“I get the competition aspect of it, but I also want to just enjoy these people. I’ve looked up to them for years.

“I want to have fun, and part of the fun that I get out of drag is performing with others.”

Hannah’s in London for Drag Race UK vs the World finale

The Drag Race UK vs the World finale is this Saturday. We’ll finally find out if Hannah Conda manages to take out the crown.

“Everyone get on the Instagram and the socials and do #TeamHannah or #TeamHannahConda,” Hannah pleaded.

“It’s a lip sync for the crown, and it’s going to be edge-of-your-seat viewing. That’s all I can tell you.

“My finale runway… she’s gorgeous. I cannot wait for the world to see it. It’s so beautiful.

“It’s been a year now [since filming]. I’m just ready to see the mayhem unfold in the edit.

“I’ve got to be in London for the finale. I’m very excited to be there and I might be with one of my other sisters.”

Watch Hannah in the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World finale this Saturday (March 30) on Stan. Hannah Conda’s debut single Heart Breakthrough is out on Friday (March 29).

