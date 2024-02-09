Hannah Conda had to skip WorldPride to return to Drag Race

If you didn’t see Hannah Conda during Sydney WorldPride last year, it’s because the Australian drag star had to “sneak away” to film her return to RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The Sydney drag queen returns to the franchise – the first Drag Race Down Under queen to do so – on Saturday (February 10).

Hannah’s on the lineup of the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World, streaming here on Stan.

The drag queen has revealed she was sitting on a secret for a year and the casting drop was “a massive weight off her shoulders”.

“We filmed exactly a year ago, while Sydney WorldPride was happening, and I snuck away,” Hannah told TimeOut.

“It was a good thing because when people asked, ‘Where were you during WorldPride!?’ I could say, ‘I was there, you were just at the wrong events!’ It was a really great cover story.

“I was so devastated that I missed out on something that we’d been building up to for years. But when Mama Ru calls, you answer the phone and you go. It’s been the worst-kept secret, I think.”

She’s fresh from the bush and ready to fight ✨ Move over Kylie! Representing Down Under, it’s @hannahcondaofficial 🇦🇺#DragRaceUK vs The World pic.twitter.com/fzUSKJgSxT — RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) January 15, 2024

‘Australian drag is some of the best in the world’

Hannah Conda was a runner-up on season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under. Season four of Down Under starts filming later this month.

She said she and the queens are aware that “a lot of people in the online space really do, excuse my French, s__t on Down Under,” despite Australia having “some of the best drag in the world”.

“They do s__t on the franchise. My goal going [on UK vs the World] was to showcase what we do at a heightened level in a different space,” she told TimeOut.

“I kept it very authentically myself, but very much authentically what Down Under drag is all about.

“My goal was to showcase that and represent every single one of the artists that have been on Drag Race Down Under.

“It’s as much for me as it is for all of us. I really do believe people sleep on what we do down here, because we’ve got some of the best drag in the world.”

Hannah Conda plans Mardi Gras pub crawl

Hannah Conda said she’ll be away from Sydney until the end of Mardi Gras. She’s booked alongside Drag Race Down Under sister Kween Kong at Adelaide Fringe.

“I’m getting back on the night of the parade, and my plan is to do a pub crawl,” Hannah explained.

“Whether I’ll be in drag or out of drag, I’m not sure yet. But I’m gonna crawl up and down these streets and have a drink in every venue.

“I want to just celebrate the joy of Oxford Street, and what we do here outside of Mardi Gras time, because we’re here every single day of the year.

“Sometimes we forget that we are so lucky that we have this, so I just want to relish in that.

Hannah added, “I always remind myself of why we are at Mardi Gras. It’s about being together, and strong, because there are still ways to go – especially for trans people, and for First Nations people.

“We walk for them. We walk for the 78ers that started this journey, and we walk for making this world a better place.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World is streaming in Australia on Stan from Saturday (February 10).

