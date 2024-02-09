Screen

Hannah Conda had to skip WorldPride to return to Drag Race

Hannah Conda on RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World
Image: BBC

If you didn’t see Hannah Conda during Sydney WorldPride last year, it’s because the Australian drag star had to “sneak away” to film her return to RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The Sydney drag queen returns to the franchise – the first Drag Race Down Under queen to do so – on Saturday (February 10).

Hannah’s on the lineup of the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World, streaming here on Stan.

The drag queen has revealed she was sitting on a secret for a year and the casting drop was “a massive weight off her shoulders”.

“We filmed exactly a year ago, while Sydney WorldPride was happening, and I snuck away,” Hannah told TimeOut.

“It was a good thing because when people asked, ‘Where were you during WorldPride!?’ I could say, ‘I was there, you were just at the wrong events!’ It was a really great cover story.

“I was so devastated that I missed out on something that we’d been building up to for years. But when Mama Ru calls, you answer the phone and you go. It’s been the worst-kept secret, I think.”

‘Australian drag is some of the best in the world’

Hannah Conda was a runner-up on season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under. Season four of Down Under starts filming later this month.

She said she and the queens are aware that “a lot of people in the online space really do, excuse my French, s__t on Down Under,” despite Australia having “some of the best drag in the world”.

“They do s__t on the franchise. My goal going [on UK vs the World] was to showcase what we do at a heightened level in a different space,” she told TimeOut.

“I kept it very authentically myself, but very much authentically what Down Under drag is all about.

“My goal was to showcase that and represent every single one of the artists that have been on Drag Race Down Under.

“It’s as much for me as it is for all of us. I really do believe people sleep on what we do down here, because we’ve got some of the best drag in the world.”

Hannah Conda plans Mardi Gras pub crawl

Hannah Conda said she’ll be away from Sydney until the end of Mardi Gras. She’s booked alongside Drag Race Down Under sister Kween Kong at Adelaide Fringe.

“I’m getting back on the night of the parade, and my plan is to do a pub crawl,” Hannah explained.

“Whether I’ll be in drag or out of drag, I’m not sure yet. But I’m gonna crawl up and down these streets and have a drink in every venue.

“I want to just celebrate the joy of Oxford Street, and what we do here outside of Mardi Gras time, because we’re here every single day of the year.

“Sometimes we forget that we are so lucky that we have this, so I just want to relish in that.

Hannah added, “I always remind myself of why we are at Mardi Gras. It’s about being together, and strong, because there are still ways to go – especially for trans people, and for First Nations people.

“We walk for them. We walk for the 78ers that started this journey, and we walk for making this world a better place.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World is streaming in Australia on Stan from Saturday (February 10).

Read lots more about RuPaul’s Drag Race:

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under queen tipped for Global All Stars

Big Drag Race Down Under shakeup rumoured as season 4 starts filming

‘Little more ratchet’: RuPaul weighs in on Drag Race Down Under

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 queen comes out as trans

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Young Royals
Tensions run high in trailer for ‘Young Royals’ season three
Ratched
Sarah Paulson confirms no second season for ‘Ratched’
Drag queen Courtney Act on Play School's Storytime program
ABC pulls plug on Drag Storytime after hateful backlash
Dannii Minogue at the villa in I Kissed A Girl
Dannii Minogue gives update on lesbian series I Kissed A Girl
RuPauls Drag Race Down Under beach promo shot
Drag Race Down Under season 4 to start filming in Auckland
ABC lineup for Mardi Gras Parade 2024 telecast on March 2
ABC names lineup for Mardi Gras Parade live telecast