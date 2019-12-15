Hallmark: straight kiss good, lesbian kiss bad – drops ads

Hallmark Channel this week notified an advertiser that they would not show four ads showing brides kissing each other.

The Hallmark Cards owned channel told the New York Times that they do not allow ads ‘deemed controversial’. Further, they stated that women showing ‘public displays of affection’ were a violation of their policies.

“The decision not to air overt public displays of affection in our sponsored advertisement, regardless of the participants, is in line with our current policy, which includes not featuring political advertisements, offensive language, R-rated movie content, and many other categories.”

OPINION: If Hallmark maintains women showing ‘public displays of affection’ are a violation, then LGBTIQ people all over the world should avoid their products this Christmas.

Zola, ‘the home of all things weddings’, said it disagrees with Hallmark. Additionally, Mike Chi, chief marketing officer for Zola vowed the wedding planning website would not place any other ads with the channel.

“Hallmark approved a commercial where a heterosexual couple kissed. All kisses, couples, and marriages are equal celebrations of love and we will no longer be advertising on Hallmark.”

One Million Moms

Hallmark pulled the ads after a petition by the small but vocal conservative group One Million Moms.

The petition attracted nearly 25,000 signatures.

One Million Moms, an offshoot of the notorious American Family Association, is famously secretive. However, even it admits the number one million is merely aspirational.

It previously boycotted Toy Story 4. In fact, the organisation sends out calls to action every time it suspects the slightest positive representation of LGBTIQ people.

