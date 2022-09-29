Hairspray star Nikki Blonsky announces engagement

Hairspray star Nikki Blonsky has announced her engagement to partner Hailey Jo Jensen.

Blonsky is best known for her breakout role as Tracy Turnblad in the 2007 film adaptation of the iconic musical Hairspray.

On Instagram, the actress wrote that she’s “played plenty of characters in love” throughout her career, but the “greatest blessing” in her love is to be able to “finally feel unconditional love”.

“I’ve played plenty of characters in love in my life and it has been a blessing, but the greatest blessing in life is real love, true love and I am honoured to finally feel unconditional love, and a love that is pure,” Blonsky wrote on Instagram.

“A while back I introduced to you all a stunning human [Jenson] as my girlfriend and now I have the honour, privilege and greatest joy of calling this incredible person my fiancé!

“I am so incredibly in love with you [Jenson] and my love for you is endless, you mean everything to me! Here’s to FOREVER my love!!!”

Jenson also celebrated the couple’s engagement on Instagram, saying that “love is a state of being” that they wanted to share with Blonsky.

“This is the moment, the reality and lifetime that I want to exist in,” they said.

“The one where I can experience life, while loving you.”

‘You light up my world every day’

Blonsky had previously gushed about her relationship on Instagram.

“I had to tell you all, my followers that my heart has never been cared for in such a way by another human,” she wrote.

“Hailey is kind, loving, generous, HILARIOUS and so much more. They are fiercely independent and make me feel like the luckiest person on earth.

“I love everything about Hailey but one of my absolute favourite parts about being Hailey’s girlfriend is I get to be around their stunningly creative mind everyday.”

“I’m so lucky to love you, thank you for letting me.

“You light up my world every day and you make me feel like I can do anything, you encourage my dreams and support them as I will always do for you! Love you honey!”

Nikki Blonsky speaks about her coming out journey

Nikki Blonsky came out publicly in 2020, sharing the news by lip-syncing and dancing to Diana Ross’ “I’m Coming Out”.

She opened up on Allison Interviews about her coming out journey.

“I have a friend from middle school that came out at the age of 12. I came out at 30,” she said.

“It’s different for everybody, and it’s a different timeline for everybody.”

“Everyone has different circumstances whether it be religious, whether it be family, whether it be fear of acceptance from both of those things – their religion and their family – or work.:

Blonsky always knew she was “different” but initially “thought that was the actor’s side” of her life.

She explained it was a “process of growing up and learning” about herself that helped her realise she’d been living her life to “make other people happy”.

