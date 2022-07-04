Hairdresser Joh Bailey married his long-time partner Michael

Sydney celebrity hairdresser Joh Bailey has married his long-time partner Michael Christie.

The couple had previously made plans in March 2020 for a “big fat gay wedding” with 200 guests in Bowral in the Southern Highlands of NSW.

But their plans were sadly postponed – and then delayed multiple times – by the pandemic.

Last week, Joh and Michael married in a small and intimate ceremony at Cable Beach in Broome, Western Australia.

The couple were surrounded by just 25 family and friends as they said their vows, the Daily Telegraph reported.

The ceremony was meant to be a surprise 60th birthday celebration for Bailey.

Joh Bailey in ‘truly one of the best phases’ of his life

Joh Bailey told the Telegraph the couple had “had to cancel and change plans many times due to Covid” but their ceremony last week was “magical”.

“This celebration turned into one of the most magical days of our lives,” Joh said.

He said his business was also thriving, and he was “truly in one of the best phases of my life.”

“On a personal level, I’m so content and happy with the life Michael and I have created. I’m so excited about the future,” he said.

The Sydney celebrity hair stylist’s 40-year career began when he opened his very first salon with business partner Marilyn Koch in Double Bay in Sydney’s east in 1985.

Other self-branded salons across Sydney and Melbourne would follow.

Joh Bailey became known as the “hairdresser to the stars,” working with a who’s who of A-list Aussies, Hollywood stars and royalty, including Princess Diana on her 1996 Australian tour.

