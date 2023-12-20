Guns, sex and mullets in Kristen Stewart’s queer thriller

A24 has dropped the first trailer for Kristen Stewart’s upcoming lesbian bodybuilder crime thriller Love Lies Bleeding and it’ll get you pumped.

Actresses Kristen Stewart and Katy M. O’Brian star in the “electric love story,” directed by Rose Glass.

Kristen plays Lou, a reclusive gym manager who falls hard for O’Brian’s Jackie. Jackie is an ambitious bodybuilder heading through town to Las Vegas in hot pursuit of her athletic dreams.

However, the queer couple’s “love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family,” the synopsis says.

Ed Harris plays Lou’s menacing, gun-slinging dad, who has the FBI on his tail.

The A24 film will screen at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The wild thriller will then get a US theatrical release in March.

Spies from a test screening earlier this year told World of Reel the audience had a “visceral” reaction to what they saw.

According to the tipster, the visceral reactions came from “the gore, blood and puking throughout”.

They added the film has “a strange ending that will make this a love it or hate it type movie”. The spy ultimately dubbed the new flick “Pain & Gain for indie lesbians”.

