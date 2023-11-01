Guam’s Troy Michael Smith is Mr Gay World 2023

(Left to right) First runner-up David Allwood, Mr Gay World Winner 2023 Troy Michael Smith and second runner-up Dion Alexander. Image: Mr Gay World Instagram

Guam’s Troy Michael Smith has won Mr Gay World 2023 with Aussie Dion Alexander taking home second runner-up.

Troy Michael Smith, a dedicated mental health advocate, was crowned Mr Gay World 2023 at a ceremony on Friday. Smith beat ten international contenders for the prestigious title, including Australian second runner-up Dion Alexander.

Smith, 36, lives in Alaska. He campaigns for mental health and suicide prevention within the LGBTQIA+ community.

“It’s just a blessing that I was able to express my message to all the judges and my fellow contestants about suicide prevention and what we can do to help lower that high statistic within the LGBTQIA+ community specifically,” he said.

Shedding tears of joy and disbelief, he said he felt “incredible.”

“It’s been such a great experience joining these guys from around the globe in advocating for different causes in our own respective countries that we believe in.”

Public votes and judges’ scores also determine the Mr Gay World title. Contestants have their knowledge of LGBTQIA+ issues, their commitment to social responsibility campaigns, and their demeanour in various categories scored.

Aussie Dion Alexander is second runner-up

Second runner-up, Sydney-based Dion Alexander, took to Instagram to congratulate Smith. “I honestly can’t think of anyone else who will do all us delegates and our community proud,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dion Alexander (@d_alexander88)

Alexander won Mr Gay Pride Australia last November. He is a member of the Rainbow Swans, the LGBTQIA+ supporter group of the Sydney Swans AFL team.

“It was so amazing to be able to talk on a global platform about the great work I’ve done as Mr Gay Pride Australia, especially with the AFL Pride Collective and The Rainbow Swans,” he said.

“I was surprised how well my message to end homophobia in sport was received by the other delegates and how supportive they all are to help me to realise change in this space.”

