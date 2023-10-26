Grove Bar has what you need for your Halloween Sunday

Beks and Luke are two of the business partners behind Kings Cross neighbourhood gay bar Grove Bar. Photo: Andrew M Potts

Sydney’s Grove Bar is hosting an exclusive free official Mix & Mingle pre-party for the Underworld Halloween Sunday party at ARQ on October 29, from 6pm to 9pm.

Grove Bar opened in late 2021 as a small bar with live music as Kings Cross sprang back to life after Covid but soon found its feet as the neighbourhood gay bar for the Cross when drag shows proved a hit with patrons.

“We quickly realised that leaning more towards queer events was what our demographic was looking for,” co-owner Beks told QNews.

That really paid off during Sydney WorldPride and since then the venue has been unabashed at wearing its queer heart on its sleeve.

“We were so busy it was exhausting during WorldPride but we were also doing backflips because we were so happy to see things that busy,” Beks says.

“This has always been an inclusive space but after WorldPride we really felt this was the direction we needed to lean into more.

“The way the venue looks now is pretty much the same as it did during Pride. We made a decision to leave a lot of that décor up as permanent.”

Beks said that decision, which includes the retention of a rainbow road that snakes from the front of the venue, and up the stairs to the back of the room, was a conscious response to the backlash being faced by the LGBTIQA+ community in Sydney in recent months.

“There has been so much hate stuff happening around Oxford Street and other parts of Sydney and we decided that we needed to make a bold statement about who we are and who we’re here for,” she says.

“Doing that was one of the best decisions we’ve made.”

Mixing business and pleasure

Grove Bar’s resident mixologist Luke, who along with Bek’s daughter Lily, owns an equal share of the business, says the design concept for the venue was very much about making people feel at home.

“I wanted every part of the bar to feel like a living room. People should feel comfortable when they enter this space,” Luke says.

That sense of familiarity extends to his style of bartending.

“We like to change the cocktail menu seasonally but a lot of our regulars don’t even order off the menu,” Luke says.

“They trust me to know what they’ll like. That keeps things exciting and fresh. It’s nice having this sort of relationship with our clientele.”

Bek’s is also the entertainment booker for Grove Bar and she says there will be some great surprises at the venue as the Cross warms back up through spring.

“We’re also working with some queer DJs for some great parties and recurring fun events that we’ll be launching very soon so stay tuned!”

Grove Bar is hosting an exclusive free official Mix & Mingle pre-party for the Underworld Sydney Halloween weekend party at ARQ on Sunday , October 29, from 6pm to 9pm.

The event features a costume contest with prizes and drink tickets to be won!

And when you book your free ticket to the Underworld Pre-Party, you’ll receive a promo code for 30% off your tickets to the official Underworld main event at Arq.

Grove Bar is at 68 Darlinghurst Road and opens from 6pm Wednesday and Thursday and from 3pm Friday through Sunday.

For more information go to www.grovebar.com.au/events/underworldpres

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.