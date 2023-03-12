‘Groomer’ vandal charged with child porn

Charles Sutherland, a former school librarian charged after spray-painting ‘groomer’ on libraries, now faces additional charges of possessing child pornography.

Maryland police arrested Charles Sutherland last June on charges of malicious destruction of property and multiple hate crimes. They allege he vandalised public libraries in the towns of Greenbelt and New Carrolton. During Pride Week in nearby Washington DC, Sutherland spray-painted ‘groomer’ on the entrances to both libraries. The Greenbelt library had recently hosted a drag storytime event as part of Pride celebrations.

Groomer

person who contrives an emotional connection with a child or young person to manipulate, exploit and abuse them.

As a slur

implies that the LGBTQIA+ communities and their allies are pedophiles or enable pedophiles.

ignores scientific research that LGBTQIA+ people do not molest children at higher rates than other people. In fact, the US Child Molestation Research and Prevention Institute notes that 90% of child molesters target children in their network of family and friends.

originated as a response to early gay law reform in the 1970s, when bigots like Anita Bryant claimed: “homosexuals cannot reproduce, so they must recruit.”

in recent years, bigots began to target LGBTQIA+ people with the slur and so characterise them as evil.

‘groomer’ equates any and all LGBTQIA+/child interaction with child molestation.

Charles Sutherland

Maryland police said Sutherland admitted to the vandalism and “made several comments expressing his disdain for the LGBTQ Community and the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System while expressing no remorse for what he did.”

Sutherland also admitted to police that he possessed child pornography.

A subsequent search of his home revealed a child-size doll, several smaller dolls, and diapers. Forensics investigators also found child pornography files on Sutherland’s computer.

Sutherland will face child porn charges in April and then property destruction and hate crimes charges in August.

We arrested 30-year-old Charles Sutherland of Takoma Park for vandalizing two public libraries; suspect charged with hate crimes. Read more: https://t.co/tZnrPHFPzu pic.twitter.com/p328j4rwHj — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) June 16, 2022

