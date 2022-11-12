‘Grindr slag’: Man threatened to spread photos of ‘loud’ neighbour

A 60-year old man has faced court after sending his neighbour a birthday card threatening to distribute intimate images to every “letterbox and lamp post” in their inner Sydney suburb, unless he turned down their music.

Erskineville man Shane Ustick pleaded guilty in Newtown Local Court last week to threatening to distribute an intimate image without consent.

Court documents described how the 60-year-old made the threats to try and stop a man living near him in the inner Sydney suburb from playing loud music at a lunch with a friend on August 30.

The next day, the man put the birthday card, addressed to “Grindr Slag”, in the victim’s letterbox where a housemate found it, the Daily Telegraph reported.

The envelope also read, “Not bad looking but a slag! What would your parents say + real estate agent say”.

It also read, “What a busy day yesterday … neither knowing the other was coming,” the court heard.

Ustick continued in the birthday card, writing, “Hey, Grindr boy we know who you are we are tired of listening to your music.

“After your big day … we now have some pics next time you decide to turn up the music pictures + flyers in every letterbox + every lamppost in the area.”

Police later used CCTV footage to identify the Sydney man. The 60-year-old admitted to police “that was me” delivering the threatening letter, the court heard.

“The reason I wrote it was because I wanted some peace and quiet,” he said, according to court documents.

“It was a very dumb thing to do.

“But I thought it gave me a bit of control to try and stop him from turning on the music.”

Shane Ustick told police he did not capture images of the victim engaging in sexual activity.

The 60-year-old Sydney man’s lawyer told the court Ustick had contributed to the community, including through his involvement with the Australia Council of the Arts.

Magistrate Lisa Stapleton said Ustick had no previous criminal record but the victim’s fear “must have been intense”.

“This is the first time Mr Ustick has put a foot wrong in his life,” Stapleton said.

Ustick was found guilty but was not convicted. Instead, the judge gave the Erskineville man a 12-month conditional release order (CRO), the Daily Telegraph reported.

