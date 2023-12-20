Grindr says Australia has lots of daddies and femme tops

Grindr says Australia is among the countries in the world with the highest percentage of its users who are daddies, femme tops and “sides”.

The gay app has officially unveiled Grindr Unwrapped, its version of Spotify’s popular Wrapped end-of-year recaps.

The company has shared a whole lot of anonymous user data from 2023, including some interesting stats.

Grindr’s data on gay sex ranks the countries with the highest percentages of users of each sex position in 2022.

According to the stats, the countries with the highest percentage of tops are:

Trinidad & Tobago

Kenya

China

Myanmar

Greece

And the countries with the highest percentage of bottoms are:

South Korea

Japan

Vietnam

Denmark

Finland

Grindr says Australia has a lot of ‘sides’

In 2023, Finland, Austria, Germany, Australia and Hungary were the five countries with the highest percentage of Grindr users who are “sides”.

Grindr only recently added the label as a profile option, in May 2022, alongside top, bottom, or versatile.

For those unfamiliar with the term, “side” describes a person who’s into sexual acts that aren’t into giving or receiving anal penetration.

Grindr also ranks Australia high on the list of countries with the highest percentage of femme tops:

Ireland

United Kingdom

United States

Australia

New Zealand

Australia is also the country with second-highest proportion of “vanilla” lovers.

United Kingdom

Australia

New Zealand

Canada

Ireland

Grindr also reports we’re among the countries with the highest percentage of daddies:

United States

Nigeria

Australia

Venezuela

Canada

The app’s five most-used profile songs of 2023 are:

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion – WAP

Ariana Grande – 7 Rings

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – Rain on Me

Beyoncé – Heated

Users have also declared their top five OnlyFans creators of the year are:

Rhyheim Shabazz

Malik Delgaty

Diego Barros

Tyler Wu

Reno Gold

And an Aussie superstar makes an appearance on Grindr list of its users’ top five hottest men of the year:

Henry Cavill

Lil Nas X

Troye Sivan

Luke Evans

Jonathan Bailey

See the rest of the fascinating 2023 stats at the Grindr Unwrapped page here.

