Grindr: finding the right tool for the job 💦

When Kieran found himself without the right tool for the job, he turned to Grindr.

Result: a happy ending he found what he needed to get the job done.

The Bristol-based circus performer’s tweet about how he solved the problem of a sudden bathroom leak has gone viral. 💦

“The nut that connected the pipe to the tap wasn’t screwed on properly. So water was coming out of it and getting faster and faster as the pressure was building so I needed to turn the water off from the pipe, using the isolation valve.”

Unfortunately, Keirnan’s toolbox did not include the right tool for the job.

Unable to get a plumber until the following morning, and not knowing his neighbours, he turned to Grindr for help.

Keiran’s plea for help succeeded. He later tweeted his thanks to “the Pedro Pascal-looking man a street over from me.”

Keiran needed longer, less chunky tool

Of course, Twitter is full of tools and comments quickly appeared tut-tutting about people not keeping tools at the ready for emergencies.

But, as Keiran pointed out, he is not short of tools. He simply needed a longer, less chunky tool for this job. So much for all that ‘short and thick does the trick’ nonsense!

However, despite everything working out well, there was no happy ending, so to speak.

And finally, the best response ever.

Also: Grindrland: “We’ll build a world of our own…”

Fourteen Grindr fails.

