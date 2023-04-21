Grindr: finding the right tool for the job 💦

When Kieran found himself without the right tool for the job, he turned to Grindr.

Result: a happy ending he found what he needed to get the job done.

The Bristol-based circus performer’s tweet about how he solved the problem of a sudden bathroom leak has gone viral. 💦

“The nut that connected the pipe to the tap wasn’t screwed on properly. So water was coming out of it and getting faster and faster as the pressure was building so I needed to turn the water off from the pipe, using the isolation valve.”

Unfortunately, Keirnan’s toolbox did not include the right tool for the job.

Unable to get a plumber until the following morning, and not knowing his neighbours, he turned to Grindr for help.

People say Grindr is bad, but I sourced a flathead screwdriver faster on there than literally anywhere else pic.twitter.com/0qoVM145zN — Katman (@katmankieran) April 19, 2023

Keiran’s plea for help succeeded. He later tweeted his thanks to “the Pedro Pascal-looking man a street over from me.”

Keiran needed longer, less chunky tool

Of course, Twitter is full of tools and comments quickly appeared tut-tutting about people not keeping tools at the ready for emergencies.

But, as Keiran pointed out, he is not short of tools. He simply needed a longer, less chunky tool for this job. So much for all that ‘short and thick does the trick’ nonsense!

I have one and multiple other tools I just specifically needed a longer less chunky one than I have — Katman (@katmankieran) April 21, 2023

However, despite everything working out well, there was no happy ending, so to speak.

Just an update for the people asking if we ended up fucking anyway; no, because then that would’ve felt as if I had just manipulated the situation to fuck him. He was very sweet though, and has invited me round to have tea and chat any time. — Katman (@katmankieran) April 19, 2023

And finally, the best response ever.

Saving this tweet to show to my wife as why I, an ally, am on Grindr. — Palm Tree (@maulpasun) April 20, 2023

