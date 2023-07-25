Grindr employees unionize due to CEO’s murky politics

Grindr employees recently announced that they have started a union due to a rise in anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation and the current CEO’s history of backing of right wing politicians.

In a press release, the employees announced that a large number of workers at the company had created a union called ‘Grindr United’ through the labor union Communications Workers of America.

The union is currently consists of around 100 employees from across many different sectors of the company including: cloud engineering, customer experience, design, engineering, IT, marketing, privacy, product, and quality assurance.

Taking care of your staff

In the release, the workers state that the union commits to “ensuring that Grindr remains a safe, inclusive and thriving place for its users and workers alike,”.

The statement also says that Grindr United aims to maintain current benefits including remote work, “generous” paid time off and “excellent trans inclusive healthcare.”

The workers seek cost of living pay bumps to match inflation rates as well as gift matching and a professional development budget.

They also go on to state that they hope to ensure layoff protections, clear severance protocols and pay transparency “to address wage disparities affecting marginalized communities.”

The statement notes that there are 297 anti-LGBTQ bills currently in the United States, and that the community “finds itself under attack.”

Grindr United aims at top

The statement from Grindr United also takes aim at the company’s CEO, George Arison, who took over the platform in October last year.

Arison’s appointment as CEO raised eyebrows at the time, given his history of voicing support for Republican govenor Glenn Youngkin, who has backed a number of harmful policies, including rolling back gender affirming care for trans youth, and is against same sex marriage.

“This urgent need is further underscored by revelations surrounding the new CEO’s previous support of anti-LGBTQIA+ politicians on Twitter and via political donations,” the workers say in the statement, linking to past tweets and public data about his political history.

