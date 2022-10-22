Grindr cannibal to get life in prison after gruesome murder

A 53-year-old killer has been convicted of murdering, mutilating and eating part of a man he met on Grindr in Michigan and is now facing life in prison.

Mark Latunski faces life in prison for murdering the 25-year-old victim, a man named Kevin Bacon, on Christmas Eve in December 2019.

Warning: graphic content

He had previously admitted to killing the 25-year-old, hanging him upside down from the ceiling of the basement at his home, dismembering him and eating parts of his body.

He reportedly also told police he had cut off part of the victim’s genitalia and eaten it.

Latunski also reportedly admitted to plans to eat other body parts. He pleaded guilty to murder and mutilation of a corpse.

A court hearing last week determined whether the grisly Grindr killing was premeditated. Judge Matthew Stewart ruled it was, and convicted Latunski convicted him of first-degree murder, MLive.com reported.

“The court does not find this crime committed in the heat of passion. The court finds that this is a crime of cold calculation,” he said.

“Kevin Bacon’s death was Mark Latunski’s design.”

Life in prison after gruesome Grindr killing

In Michigan, first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Latunski is set to be formally sentenced on 15 December.

Kevin Bacon was last seen on Christmas Eve when he told a roommate he was leaving to meet a man he had connected with on Grindr.

His family reported him missing on Christmas Day, and police tracked his vehicle to Latunsky’s home.

