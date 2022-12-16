A 53-year-old Michigan killer will spend the rest of his life in jail after murdering, mutilating and eating parts of a man he met on Grindr.

Mark Latunski (above left) was sentenced to life in prison with no parole for murdering the 25-year-old victim, a man named Kevin Bacon (right), on Christmas Eve in December 2019.

Warning: graphic and disturbing content

Latunski had previously admitted to killing the 25-year-old at his home, after they connected on Grindr.

The killer hung Kevin Bacon upside down by his ankles from the ceiling of the basement, stabbing him and later dismembering and eating parts of his body.

Latunski reportedly also told police he had cut off parts of the victim’s body, including a testicle which he ate in his kitchen.

The man also admitted to plans to eat other body parts. He eventually pleaded guilty to murder and mutilation of a corpse.

Kevin Bacon’s family reported the man missing a day later after the man failed to show up for Christmas breakfast.

In a victim’s impact statement in court, Bacon’s mother told Latunski their “world has been shattered” by the killing.

“Even though we have such great memories of our son, our lives will never be the same or will our family,” Pamela Bacon said.

“I don’t understand why anyone could want to hurt our son, especially in such a horrific and unbelievable way.

She said “justice for Kevin still doesn’t feel like enough” because “a pig like you [Latunski] can never have remorse.”

“In your sick, twisted mind you probably don’t think you did anything wrong,” she said.

“But in reality, you took our world away. This Christmas I hope you suffer like we have.”

The Michigan judge told the hearing, “Perhaps today’s sentence will be a small amount of comfort in what I know is an enormity of hurt.”

Grindr cannibal Mark Latunski murder of Kevin Bacon premeditated

Grindr killer Mark Latunski was convicted in September. But a court hearing a month later looked at whether the grisly killing was premeditated.

Michigan Judge Matthew Stewart ruled it was. He convicted Latunski of first-degree murder at the time.

“The court does not find this crime committed in the heat of passion. The court finds that this is a crime of cold calculation,” he said.

“Kevin Bacon’s death was Mark Latunski’s design.”

