Grindr attackers sentenced after Peter Keeley bashed and left for dead

The three young men who used Grindr to lure Canberra man Peter Keeley into bushland where they assaulted, tied up and left the man for dead on the NSW South Coast have been sentenced to jail for aggravated kidnapping.

The trio were all aged 17 when the first teen began talking to the real estate agent on Grindr.

Keeley died after the teen lured him to the secluded bushland in Broulee on February 2, 2020, expecting to meet for sex with an 18-year-old, the court heard.

There, the first teen began assaulting him as the other two emerged from bushland to join the ambush.

The 56-year-old was hit in the face “repeatedly and with some force”, before his attackers tied him up and left him on the ground.

One of the teens then gagged him with packing tape.

The trio dragged the man to a power pole, sat him upright and left. A passer-by found Keeley dead later that day.

Three offenders sentenced for aggravated kidnapping

All three of the attackers, who were earlier acquitted of murdering Keeley, have remained in custody in juvenile detention since their February 2020 arrests.

On Tuesday (27 September), Justice Walton handed the offenders differing jail sentences for aggravated kidnapping over their roles in Keeley’s attack, ABC News reported.

The first was ordered to serve a non-parole period in juvenile detention for three years and 10 months because of his “active and primary role” in the attack.

The second young man was sentenced to prison with a non-parole period of two years and 11 months.

The first offender is eligible for parole in December 2023 and the second in January 2023.

The third offender received a term of imprisonment for two years and 7 months. He is eligible for parole this month.

The three males cannot be named as they were under 18 at the time of the attack.

Justice Michael Walton expressed his sympathies to Peter Keeley’s family for the “loss and despair” they suffered over his death.

He said the assault was “sustained and brutal” and Keeley endured “hurt and humiliation” during the frightening ordeal.

Justice Walton said all three had a “distorted view” the behaviour was justified because they “thought he was a paedophile”.

“The court should discourage this type of vigilante behaviour,” he said.

The judge added all three men had shown remorse for their actions and had good prospects for rehabilitation.

Last month, Peter Keeley’s family were barred by law from reading victim impact statements in court.

His ex-wife told the ABC the past two years had been “hell” for Keeley’s family.

“His children should have been by his bedside when he died and not had to relive the horror their father actually went through when he took his last breath,” she said.

Grindr attackers earlier acquitted of murdering Peter Keeley

Earlier this year, all three teens were acquitted of murder over Peter Keeley’s death.

Justice Walton ruled at the time Crown prosecutors had not proven beyond reasonable doubt Keeley’s cause of death was craniofacial trauma combined with airway obstruction, as alleged.

He said he couldn’t rule out defence arguments of methamphetamine toxicity contributing to Keeley’s death.

Ultimately, all three of males each pleaded guilty to an aggravated kidnapping charge in the NSW Supreme Court.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.