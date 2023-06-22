Greta Van Fleet’s Josh Kiszka publicly comes out as queer

Singer Josh Kiszka from Grammy Award-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet has publicly come out.

Kiszka came out publicly on Instagram, saying he has been “in a loving, same-sex relationship with my partner for the past 8 years”.

While that those close to him were aware, Kiszka said that anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation in his home state of Tennessee meant it was time to go public with the news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh M. Kiszka (@joshmkiszka)

“Where I’ve settled in Tennessee, legislators are proposing bills that threaten the freedom of love,” he wrote.

“It’s imperative that I speak my truth for not only myself, but in hopes to change hearts, minds, and laws in Tennessee and beyond.

“The LGBTQ+ community is a cultural pillar, constantly championing positivity and acceptance through art, music, literature, film, and most importantly, legislation.

“The greatest mortal gift of all is our capacity to love and as we travel through time, may our greater understanding of the matter around and within us teach us to love ever deeper.”

Kiszaka went on to add the Instagram handles of LGBTQIA+ organisations.

“Over the years, the outpouring of love for the LGBTQ+ community has been resounding, but there is still work to be done for LGBTQ+ rights in [Tennessee], the nation and the world,” he said.

