Greens furious after Sydney teacher sacked for being gay

Greens MP Stephen Bates has furiously accused the Albanese government of “cowardice” after another Sydney teacher was sacked for being gay.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Western Sydney music teacher, known under the pseudonym Charlotte, was sacked from the religious school after two years.

Charlotte, a practising Christian, said a school parent discovered a Facebook post about her same-sex relationship.

Charlotte, who says she loved the job, said the parent shared her social media “like gossip” and it eventually reached the school’s principal.

The teacher has previously gone to great lengths to hide her relationship with her girlfriend.

But the school sacked her last month, which is legal under certain religious exemptions in Australian discrimination laws.

In a letter, the school told Charlotte her relationship is “contrary to the College’s doctrines and beliefs”.

“Your engagement in a same-sex relationship is a breach of your employment contract,” the school told her.

‘Being gay doesn’t mean you can’t teach maths’

Reacting to Charlotte’s sacking, Greens LGBTQIA+ spokesperson Stephen Bates slammed the Albanese government for delaying long-promised reforms to scrap these exemptions.

“You should not be fired for being LGBTIQA+. It’s as simple as that,” the out MP said.

“Labor need to keep their promise to protect LGBTIQA+ people in school. People like Charlotte are losing their jobs and their livelihoods because of Labor’s inaction.”

Stephen added, “Being gay doesn’t mean you can’t teach maths. Being a single mum doesn’t mean you’re worse at being a nurse.

“How does getting an unwanted pregnancy terminated make you unfit to look after elderly people?

“The Greens have been telling Labor repeatedly for months: let’s work together and pass the Australian Law Reform Commission’s recommendations.

“The only thing stopping Labor protecting LGBTIQA+ workers in their workplace is their own cowardice. I’m sick of it.”

Stephen Bates blasted Anthony Albanese’s pledge to only progress the reforms with bipartisan support from the Coalition.

“Federal Labor won’t even let us see their anti-discrimination laws without Peter Dutton’s permission,” he said.

“We all know we cannot trust the Coalition when it comes to protections for minority groups. So why is Labor refusing to work with anyone else?”

‘Desperate attempts to appeal to the far right’

Greens MP Stephen Bates also hit out at a similar situation occurring in Queensland.

This week, The Guardian reported the Queensland Labor government has quietly shelved anti-discrimination reforms to give similar legal protections to LGBTQIA+ teachers in Queensland.

Stephen Bates accused Queensland Labor of “throwing workers under the bus” to “please the Australian Christian Lobby” ahead of the state election.

“Labor shouldn’t be shying away from LGBTIQA+ rights just because it’s an election year,” he said.

“This is ridiculous, regressive and rejected by the vast majority of Labor’s own voters.

“Let’s remember in all of this that there are many people of faith who are LGBTIQA+, who are single mums, who get divorced. How are these people meant to feel?

“In Labor’s desperate attempts to appeal to the far right, they are willing to forego any semblance of progressive values in search of votes they are never going to get.

“All the while ignoring the people who supported them, people who suffer discrimination every day.”

Labor and Liberals squabbling on discrimination reforms

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus also responded to Charlotte’s sacking on ABC Radio on Friday.

He said Labor was seeking a “lasting” solution and support “across the parliament” for a “very thorny area” of the law.

“We want there to be an agreement across the parliament because we want anything legislated to last beyond any change of government,” he said.

“We’re seeking co-operation. We’re still waiting to hear from Peter Dutton what his party’s response is to the draft bills that I gave to the opposition in March of this year.”

However the Coalition’s shadow attorney-general Michaelia Cash claimed Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus already received their feedback.

“Faith communities have given the government very clear feedback about how the current draft legislation is inadequate,” she told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Both he and the government should take heed of that feedback and produce a revised draft of his legislation.

“We have always said our guiding principle is that any legislation must take people of faith forward, not backwards. That remains our clear position.”

Teacher’s sacking ‘not an isolated incident’

The Greens’ Stephen Bates slammed both parties and said the discrimination reforms being discussed aren’t new or unique.

“[The protections] already exist in some states and the sky has not fallen in,” he said.

“Nor have religious schools been forced to shut down. Any claims they have are ridiculous.

“Labor and the Liberals are so obsessed with appealing to a tiny minority of religious fundamentalists that they’re willing to throw away decades of progress in fighting for LGBTIQA+ rights.”

Equality Australia said Charlotte’s sacking is “not an isolated incident” and claimed legal discrimination in faith schools is “endemic”.

“Every day teachers are being fired from their jobs or denied promotions. Students have been forced out of school simply because of who they are,” legal director Ghassan Kassisieh said.

“For every brave person who speaks publicly, there are countless more who have either been discriminated against because of who they are or are hiding it because they fear the repercussions.

“Labor made a promise to Australians before the last election to remove these exemptions if they formed government.

“We know the Bills are ready and it’s time the prime minister let the parliament do its job.

“As a country we believe in fairness and equality and that we should all have an equal right to be free from discrimination.”

