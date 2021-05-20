Greens councillor accused of homophobic tirade after Poof Doof assault

A councillor in Victoria allegedly launched a homophobic tirade after sustaining serious injuries in an altercation outside queer dance party Poof Doof.

Anab Mohamud, a Yarra City councillor and member of the Australian Greens, suffered facial injuries in the violent assault in the early hours of April 11.

Victoria Police are investigating the incident outside Chasers Nightclub, home of dance party Poof Doof, in South Yarra.

A security guard who witnessed the incident has given a statement to police, reported by The Age.

The guard said he attempted to administer first aid to Cr Mohamud immediately after the assault on nearby Bray Street.

“[Cr Mohamud] told me numerous times to ‘bring that bitch back, I’ll f**k her up,’” the guard alleged to police.

“She has also yelled out various things, such as ‘f**k the LG family’.

“[She] also said something in what I believe was in Arabic and not understandable, followed by words along the line of, ‘I swear to Allah if I lose my eye I will make sure all these f****ts die.’”

Yarra Councillor Anab Mohamud ‘pulled patron’s hair through fence’

Another witness, a Poof Doof manager, spoke to police and alleged Anab Mohamud reached through the bars of the venue’s caged smoking area from the street and grabbed a woman, who he claims was transgender, by the hair. He said he tried to separate the pair.

“As I got to [the patron], I looked out the metal bars and saw that her head was being pulled against the metal gate bars by [Cr Mohamud] out on Bray Street,” the manager told police.

“She was screaming, ‘F**k you, I’m going to get you.’”

After venue staff separated them, the Poof Doof patron exited through an emergency door.

The patron allegedly chased Cr Mohamud along the street before the violent altercation occurred.

Anab Mohamud required hospital treatment for the facial injuries she suffered in the assault.

She has taken leave from the Yarra City Council and hasn’t commented on the incident.

Mohamud takes leave from Council after incident

A Council spokesperson declined to comment on the witnesses’ accounts due to the police investigation.

A spokesperson confirmed Councillor Anab Mohamud “sustained serious facial and eye injuries in an alleged physical assault last month.”

“Cr Mohamud was taken to hospital after the incident where she was treated for the injuries,” a spokesperson said.

“This matter has been reported to Victoria Police who are investigating further.

“Cr Mohamud has taken a leave of absence from council duties while she recovers from her injuries and Council is providing support and assistance to the councillor at this time.

“Yarra Council does not condone violence of any sort.”

Chasers Nightclub owner Martha Tsamis earlier said the venue was cooperating with police in the investigation.

“Chasers and Poof Doof do not condone violence in any form, and have worked hard to create a safe environment for the LGBTQIA community in Melbourne,” she said.

