Greens blast ‘shameful’ anti-trans event at Parliament House

Greens MPs have declared “transphobia has no place in the parliament” at a Canberra rally to oppose a Binary Australia-hosted event inside Parliament House.

On Monday morning, a crowd of trans rights supporters gathered on the lawns outside Parliament House.

Inside, the likes of Katherine Deves, Moira Deeming, Kirralie Smith and others were talking at a Why can’t women talk about sex? forum.

Kirralie Smith’s group Binary Australia organised the event, held in a lecture theatre. Liberal Senator Alex Antic sponsored the forum at parliament.

But outside, Greens MPs joined protesters, including the National Union of Students and queer Canberrans, to call out “growing transphobia, homophobia and misogyny.”

Greens LGBTQIA+ spokesperson Stephen Bates called out Binary Australia and warned “fearmongers peddling transphobia are the same ones who peddled homophobia against marriage equality.”

“After Australia resoundingly said ‘yes’ to marriage equality, the homophobes at the Marriage Alliance just rebranded as Binary Australia to hop on the next attack line against our community,” he said.

“There is no line these people won’t cross. They’re hellbent on taking us back decades on LGBTIQA+ and women’s rights.”

‘Transgender rights are non-negotiable’

Stephen Bates also called out “willing allies” of far right activists within politics and in the media.

He said Channel 7’s anti-trans Spotlight episode this month promoted “hateful, ignorant and transphobic narratives”.

Spotlight came under fire for using queer Australians’ stories and images without consent.

He slammed the program as “a vile attack on young trans people,” using them to stoke a culture war for ratings.

“Allies need to show up and stand with our community after these disgraceful attacks on trans kids in our Parliament and in our media,” Stephen said.

“Trans people, especially trans youth, are some of the most brave and resilient in our community. But they shouldn’t have to be.

“Now more than ever, they need our support. Trans rights are non-negotiable.”

The Channel 7 episode that aired on Sunday night was a vile attack on trans people and youth. It is disgraceful to see mainstream media platforms using and promoting hateful, ignorant and transphobic narratives to increase viewership at the expense of trans kids. — Stephen Bates (@stephenbatesmp) September 6, 2023

‘Transphobia has no place in our parliament’

Greens Senator Janet Rice was also at the rally, criticising Binary Australia’s event. She thanked those rallying outside for “standing up against hatred”.

“When your movement is supported by Nazis, you’re on the wrong side of history,” she said.

“Transphobia has no place in our parliament. It’s shameful that this platforming of hatred, fuelled by the far-right, is being sanctioned by MPs in this building.

Senator Rice added, “We will always stand in solidarity with trans people and their communities.

“You deserve to be celebrated. You deserve to be safe to be yourself.”

