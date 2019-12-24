Great track, great vid: Bard of Brunswick “Coming Home”

Brisbane-based solo folk and roots-rock band, Bard of Brunswick’s latest release Coming Home rocks. It springs to life with an accompanying video celebration of diversity and inclusion.

Coming Home features smooth wistful verses that suddenly burst into party mode with a rollicking pop-banger chorus.

Fronted by Brendan James, Bard of Brunswick features Callum Craig on keyboards, Conor O’Brien on Drums and Tom Davies on Bass.

Brendan describes himself as ‘a full-time cover artist by night and a songwriter by midnight’.

After the success of the 2015 album Bootleg under the previous moniker of Brendan the Bard, in 2019 Bard of Brunswick’s new releases include this latest track.

Bard of Brunswick — Coming Home

Chad St James

Created by Chad St James, Anthony Stone directed the video while Ethan Bourke filmed it. Tia-louise Thompson created the fabulous make-up.

The glorious house seen in the video is The Brookfield Retreat.

Chad told us, “When Brendan hit me up to create a concept for the clip, I wanted to create something that celebrated the beautiful love song that he wrote.

“But I also wanted to celebrate love and all its diversity.

“It was an absolute pleasure working with the cast and crew making the vid. I’m so proud of everyone involved.

“In the end, we’re all just a bunch crazy little creatures of different sexualities and genders trying to make connections.”

