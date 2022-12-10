Grant Wahl: rainbow shirt journo dies suddenly in Qatar

Grant Wahl, the senior American sports reporter who criticised Qatar over LGBTIQA+ issues and worker’s rights, died suddenly yesterday — in Qatar.

Last month, Qatari officials detained Grant Wahl when he wore a shirt featuring a rainbow flag design into a stadium for a World Cup game. Grant wore the shirt to show support for the LGBTIQA+ communities and particularly his gay brother, Eric.

Grant Wahl collapsed today at the World Cup while watching the Argentina v Netherlands game. Emergency services attended to him after his collapse, and later told the assembled media he had died.

Eric Wahl posted on social media that he suspects foul play in Grant’s death.

“My name is Eric Wahl. I live in Seattle, Washington. I am Grant Wahl’s brother. I’m gay.

“I’m the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup. My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed. And I just beg for any help.

“We’re still trying to find out. He collapsed at the stadium, was given CPR, was taken by Uber to hospital and died, according to Celine.”

Dr Céline Gounder, Grant’s wife, is an infectious disease physician who served on a COVID-19 Advisory Board for President Joe Biden’s transition team.

