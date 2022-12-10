World

Grant Wahl: rainbow shirt journo dies suddenly in Qatar

Destiny Rogers
grant wahl
Main image: Grant Wahl, Twitter

Grant Wahl, the senior American sports reporter who criticised Qatar over LGBTIQA+ issues and worker’s rights, died suddenly yesterday — in Qatar.

Last month, Qatari officials detained Grant Wahl when he wore a shirt featuring a rainbow flag design into a stadium for a World Cup game. Grant wore the shirt to show support for the LGBTIQA+ communities and particularly his gay brother, Eric.

Grant Wahl collapsed today at the World Cup while watching the Argentina v Netherlands game. Emergency services attended to him after his collapse, and later told the assembled media he had died.

Grant Wahl’s gay brother

Eric Wahl posted on social media that he suspects foul play in Grant’s death.

“My name is Eric Wahl. I live in Seattle, Washington. I am Grant Wahl’s brother. I’m gay.

“I’m the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup. My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed. And I just beg for any help.

“We’re still trying to find out. He collapsed at the stadium, was given CPR, was taken by Uber to hospital and died, according to Celine.”

Dr Céline Gounder, Grant’s wife, is an infectious disease physician who served on a COVID-19 Advisory Board for President Joe Biden’s transition team.

Also: Queer Qataris arrested and beaten by police weeks before World Cup.

Qatar stops pretending: homosexuality ‘damage in the mind’.

David Beckham: paid defender of Qatar sportswashing.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

greatest shitshow on earth Bengt Kunkel
Qatar: step right up for the greatest shitshow on earth
Adam Hills The Last Leg performs parody song about Qatar gay executions
Adam Hills divides viewers with parody song about Qatar gay executions
Josh Cavallo holding up his hands in a love heart on a post criticising FIFA
‘Lost my respect’: Josh Cavallo blasts FIFA over ‘draconian’ ban
Gianni Infantino fifa boss today i feel gay
FIFA boss Gianni Infantino rant: ‘Today I feel gay’
david beckham sportswashing
David Beckham: paid defender of Qatar sportswashing
damage in the mind fifa world cup
Qatar stops pretending: homosexuality ‘damage in the mind’