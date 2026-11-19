Thursday is Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) release day, and after 13 years of waiting for this new release, it arrives amidst a lot of anticipation… and queer speculation.
But, while many a gay-mer thinks there have been breadcrumbs of bi energy coming from main character Jason, it appears that many will be left disappointed, with early reports coming in from players that there is nothing queer about him or the storyline at all.
Players in Australian and New Zealand have had first access — because, you know that’s how global time works — but already clips have been shared across the online universe in what is likely a bid to rage bait anti-LGBT players.
For those in the community wanting to know if there are actually any LGBTQ+ themes/stories to enjoy before forking out for the game, though, I’ve done a little bit of research for you (I went down an hours-deep rabbit hole actually). So, let’s get into it.
A quick game recap
GTA 6 is an open-world game that follows couple Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos through their criminal partnership. Players will have the choice to “nurture” the pairs romantic relationship during the game, or forgo romance at all.
It’s set in Vice City, a fictional city based on Miami, Florida (sometimes referred to as America’s “Gay Riviera”) — which is why many have been expecting the inclusion of some LGBTQ+ stories and characters.
The new release is expected to hit $1 billion in preorder sales across PlayStation 5 and the XBOX Series family. The release date for PC is yet to be announced.
Reviews are starting to come in, and while the storyline itself has mixed reviews so far, it’s the graphics that apparently stand out.
“This is probably the most detailed and stunning game I’ve seen,” one reviewer wrote.
Reminder, I’m here to focus on the LGBTQ+-ness of it all (or lack there of), so if you want a further, technical, expert-level breakdown of the game, this is where I’d tell you to look elsewhere.
Was Jason in bed romantically with his friend?
There have been clips and images posted by streamers showing Jason getting out of a bed he’d been in with his friend, Cal Hampton. Both are wearing only boxers and/or briefs when they wake up in the morning.
This had led many believe that Jason could be bi.
And for those that had their hopes lifted because of this… I am sorry to be the one to rain on your rainbow parade.
It’s already been largely debunked, and most reporting states that they are just friends, and that both Jason and Lucia can only have romantic relationships and sex with each other.
I’ve watched the scene myself and there are no real hints of anything happening between the two friends, though we can always use our imagination.
Other than that, there are reportedly strip clubs where either of the two can go to watch or book private rooms, and that’s about it.
The storyline is Jason and Lucia, and their sexualities beyond that are unknown.
Previous reports of “less offensive” representation
GTA does not have an overly positive reputation when it comes to how it represents trans and other marginalises groups.
But in 2024, Bloomberg reported that Rockstar was “asking its writers to be less crude toward transgender people and other minorities” after previously being the target of “throwaway gags”.
This has come after Rockstar appeared to edit transphobic caricatures in its re-release of Grand Theft Auto V, in 2022. Reporting at the time said the changes may have been related to an open-letter sent by UK-based LGBTQ+ game professional group Out Making Games.
Possible restrictions to protect gay bars (and the terrifying, but expected, response)
There are early reports of gay bars (or at least one) in GTA 6, and while I’ve also heard rumblings online of there being Pride parades in Vice City, I have not yet seen any in action yet.
Either way, users have shared they cannot access guns and shoot people when in gay (or certain other) bars and nightclubs. The player character will not aim at people in those spaces.
Many believe this is likely linked to the real-world Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in 2016, where 49 people were killed in what was labeled an act of terror.
I want to clarify here that the viral video posted showing the “gay bar”, and the subsequent media coverage, is still being disputed. So it might be that most bars in general are off limits when it comes to violence.
Nonetheless, the manosphere is fuming at the mere thought of not being able to use the LGBTQ+ community for “target practice”.
I won’t repeat what’s been said, but as I am sure you can imagine, there are thousands of Tate-supporter-incel-gamers and bots going at it in posts about the restrictions and showing their true colours (if we needed further proof).
So if there’s anything you can take away from this queervestigation, it’s this:
- GTA 6 follows Jason and Lucia’s relationship only.
- This is not a queer game, but what did we really expect?
- The dangerous thirst for violence against the LGBTQIA+ community is still very much real.
- The rest is TBA, I am sure we will find out more as gamers on the other side of the world wake up to play.
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