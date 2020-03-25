Graham Norton to host Eurovision: Come Together for BBC

Despite the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020, Eurovision fans will still have something to look forward to. BBC just announced Graham Norton will host the Eurovision: Come Together special on 16 May.

Eurovision: Come Together – what would have been

As the UK’s regular Eurovision commentator, Norton will bring BBC viewers the acts previously set to compete at Eurovision. The BBC said Norton will share a ‘look at what would have been’.

“BBC One and Graham Norton bring the country together for a special Eurovision broadcast – Eurovision: Come Together on Saturday 16 May.

“Produced by BBC Studios the show will feature classic Eurovision performances, a look at what would have been in 2020 and entertaining interviews, including this year’s UK entry James Newman.

European Broadcasting Union also producing special

Meanwhile, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which produces Eurovision, also promises some form of television special later in the year. The EBU said the special will utilise the 41 acts selected for the now-cancelled competition.

“The EBU is very aware of how much the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 will be missed this year.”

The producers said the world more than ever needs the “contest’s values of universality and inclusivity, and our proud tradition of celebrating diversity through music.”

“The EBU and its Members are therefore currently exploring alternative programming, but not a competition, to help unite and entertain audiences around Europe during these challenging times.”

