‘Big party’: Graham Norton opens up about his secret wedding

Graham Norton has opened up about his July wedding ceremony, giving a shout-out to all those who kept the big bash so secret.

The UK talk show host, who is notoriously private about his personal life, opened up about the 120-guest ceremony which was reportedly held on July 10 at 18th-century mansion Bantry House in Ireland.

Speaking on The Project, Graham Norton described the ceremony as a “big party in West Cork”.

“The people were really supportive and kept it all a big secret,” he said.

“But people [in Cork] got excited about who might be there.

“And at one stage there was a ‘sighting’ in the local supermarket of Adele without makeup.”

Graham is married to his husband, Scottish filmmaker Jonothan McLeod, but the couple have kept their relationship and marriage out of the spotlight.

Some locals told media in July many were aware of the couple’s big ceremony but respected the couple’s wishes to keep it private.

But many were “buzzing” after “hearing all sorts of names” of who could be on the potential guest list.

.@grahnort just got married in his favourite place, West Cork and we find out all about why he loved it so much.#TheProjectTV pic.twitter.com/WLT3QvNIRj — The Project (@theprojecttv) September 26, 2022

Graham Norton says his generation ‘never saw themselves marrying’

Speaking on BBC Radio this week, Graham Norton also spoke about tying the knot and mused on his attitude to marriage.

“It’s good so far, it would be awful if it wasn’t at this stage, just a few months in,” he joked.

“I’d like to think that even I could manage a few months!”

But the gay British superstar said he had never really seen himself getting married.

“I’m from that generation of gays who assumed it was never going to be on the cards,” he said.

“So, one, it’s extraordinary that it can happen, I mean I never gave up hope of finding the one. If it was a surprise, it was a pleasant surprise.”

Graham Norton is out doing promo for his lates novel, Forever Home, which is out this week.

