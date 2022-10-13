Graham Norton nails it! Not cancel culture – accountability

During an appearance at a literature festival this week, Graham Norton took just a couple of minutes to explain why the entire cancel culture trope is unadulterated bullshit. It’s not cancel culture, he said. It’s accountability.

“You read a lot of articles in papers by people complaining about cancel culture. And you think: In what world are you canceled?

“I’m reading your article in a newspaper or you’re doing interviews about how it is to be canceled.

“I think the word is the wrong word. I think the word should be accountability,

“John Cleese has been very public recently…

“It must be very hard to be a man of a certain age who’s been able to say whatever he likes for years and now suddenly there’s some accountability. It’s free speech but not consequence-free.”

(For younger readers, Cleese is an extremely rich, once-funny English entertainer with his own show on rightwing British television channel GB News.)

Norton’s Times Radio interviewer seemed to struggle to understand his point. But someone who describes 82-year-old Cleese as a middle-aged man would probably struggle to understand any point. Mariella Frostrup attempted to use world-famous billionaire JK Rowling as an example of someone less privileged than Cleese.

But what about Rowling?

“That’s a very easy target, isn’t it? A sort of middle-aged man who’s used to saying what he wants — rules the world — mansplains everywhere he goes. But, for example, JK Rowling then. That’s harder to make a point with when you look at someone expressing what may or may not be popular opinion but to be deluged with the kind of anger, rage, and attempts at censorship seems to be something more…”

Graham Norton pointed out that celebrities basically bring SFA to serious discussions.

“If people want to shine a light on those issues — and I hope people do — then talk to trans people, talk to the parents of trans kids, talk to doctors, talk to psychiatrists, talk to someone who can illuminate this in some way.”

JK Rowling’s money helps her sleep at night

In associated news, JK Rowling again demonstrated who she really is in a response to a tweeter who asked her how she sleeps at night.

“I read my most recent royalty cheques and find the pain goes away pretty quickly.”

