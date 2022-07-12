Graham Norton marries his longterm partner in Ireland

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK judge and television presenter Graham Norton has married his long-term partner.

However, the identity of his new husband remains a secret- choosing to stay out of the public eye.

“They’ve been dating for over a year now,” a source said back in 2018.

“Graham is the happiest he has been in years.”

The Irish Examiner reported that the couple were already legally married before weekend celebrations at Bantry House in west Cork.

Around 120 guests are believed to have attended a blessing ceremony and party, with Scottish singer Lulu performing a set and drag queen Panti Bliss acting as DJ.

The marriage comes after a string of failed relationships, which Norton, has openly talked about in the past.

The self-confessed workaholic once said he’d prefer to be on his own.

“You have your own rules as you get older,” he told. “I would prefer to live alone for the rest of my life rather than live with towels that were folded incorrectly.”

Graham Norton’s relationship with Tina Burner

Norton famously dated Kristian Seeber, who featured as the drag queen Tina Burner on Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The New York drag queen and Norton dated in the early-to-mid-noughties – with Norton later describing the relationship as a “disaster”.

In his 2014 memoir The Life and Loves of a He Devil, Norton reflected on meeting Seeber for the first time in the Barracuda bar in New York.

The drag queen was “tall and broad-shouldered with an easy smile that took up half his face,” Norton wrote at the time.

While Graham Norton was infatuated, his friends did not feel the same. The Irish television and radio personality said that if he “were to be judged solely on his behaviour, then I concede he was not great boyfriend material”.

“What they [his friends] couldn’t see was the special spark that fires within him: when he decides to shine his light on you, it makes you feel as special as he is.”

