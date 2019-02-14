Graham Norton And Alan Carr Are Judging On UK ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Spinoff

UK talk show hosts Graham Norton and Alan Carr have been announced as judges on the upcoming UK spinoff of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The pair took to social media to share the exciting news, with Carr and Norton each posting a video.

“Becoming part of the Drag Race family makes me ridiculously happy!” Norton said.

“I can’t wait to see what the UK drag queens bring to the party, but they better work!”

The comedians will take turns doing judge duty on each of the upcoming spinoff’s eight episodes.

“Wow! To be sat next to Michelle Visage and Mama Ru as a guest judge on possibly one of my all-time favourite shows ever is a dream come true,” Carr commented in his video.

“I can’t wait to see what the UK Queens have got in store… it’s going to be sickening!”

AND wait for the death drop…@AlanCarr will also be on the judging panel for @RuPaul's Drag Race UK. Coming soon to BBC Three. pic.twitter.com/OXj0pAscZV — BBC Three (@bbcthree) February 14, 2019

Graham Norton (@grahnort) will be joining the judging panel for @RuPaul's Drag Race UK. Coming soon to BBC Three. pic.twitter.com/1o46fCTpuO — BBC Three (@bbcthree) February 14, 2019

Norton and Carr will be joined by RuPaul and Michelle Visage on the panel of the UK version of the show.

“I am beyond excited to celebrate the massive charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the Queen’s queens,” RuPaul said in December.

“And before anyone asks, yes, we would be thrilled to have Meghan Markle join us, as we are already preparing a ‘Royal-Mother-To-Be’ runway challenge!”

In a tweet, Visage confirmed she would also be involved, writing, “guys. yes. of COURSE i am a judge… i am THE judge!!”

Ten drag queens will be competing in the show’s first season, which are expected to screen on BBC Three later this year.

Casting calls began mid-January and the show will reportedly begin filming by March.

BBC Three exec Damian Kavanaugh said the broadcaster is excited to showcase the talents of UK drag queens in a new version of the popular queer contest.

“Needless to say, we’re delighted that BBC Three will be the home of a new UK version of Drag Race,” he said.

“It is one of the biggest entertainment titles in the world and anticipation levels for a UK version have been at feverish levels.

“With heart, humour and the un-imitable RuPaul, Drag Race is going to take BBC Three to a whole new level.”