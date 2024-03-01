Grace Wilson is our first non-binary pro soccer player

Australian pro soccer player Grace Wilson is the first in the A-League to come out as non-binary, and they want to make it easier for other gender-diverse athletes.
The Adelaide United goalkeeper and Young Matildas player shared the big news and what being non-binary means to them on Friday.
“Every non-binary person experiences this differently,” Grace told Holly Ransom from Pride Cup in an interview (below).
“As a kid, I didn’t see that things were supposed to be for girls or boys but I was taught that as I grew up.”
Grace recalled non-binary musician G Flip’s coming out moment made them reflect on their own identity. The soccer player said sharing it publicly felt like “a huge weight has lifted”.
“For so long, I had felt something was different. Something was separating me from people and I couldn’t put my finger on it,” Grace said.
“Then finally understanding it’s because I’ve only existed in these gendered spaces as a non-gendered person.”
Grace Wilson said they had faced homophobia in the past and they were struggling more and more with being misgendered.
“I want to be fully myself, I want to fully embrace this and I want people to refer [to me] in ways that I’m comfortable with,” Grace explained.
“Being referred to as ‘they/them’ for the first time gave me this euphoric feeling.
“It’s a really important thing because you don’t realise how much of a difference it makes.”
Grace said they’d received a “phenomenal reaction” from teammates, management and staff at their club.
“The girls were lovely about it and I got a hug from every player. As soon as I said it, cheers, and applause – it was this lovely thing,” Grace said.
Adelaide United applauds Grace Wilson’s big news
Grace is a rising star in Australian soccer and they will play for the Young Matildas in the AFC Under-20 Women’s Asian Cup this month.
Adelaide United applauded Grace, with head of football Marius Zanin commending them for “sharing their authentic self with the world.”
The A-League club is also home to Josh Cavallo. When he came out as gay in 2021, he was the only out gay man playing top-flight soccer at that time.
Meanwhile, AFLW stars Darcy Vescio and Tori Groves-Little are also both non-binary.
Internationally, non-binary Canadian soccer player Quinn was the first to play a World Cup last year.
