Grace and Frankie cast announce live table read of a new episode

The cast of Netflix favourite Grace and Frankie will share an episode from the show’s new seventh season in a very unusual way.

The show’s cast, including stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, will do a live table read of the season 7 premiere “The Fallout” this Friday, our time.

Grace and Frankie co-creator Marta Kauffman told Deadline the cast are all at home and want to come together for a good cause.

“While we’re sitting here afraid, unsure and isolated, we wanted to come together and do some good,” she said.

“All we’ve got is time on our hands and technology at our fingertips. So we decided to use both of those assets to raise money for Meals on Wheels, which brings food to food-insecure and isolated seniors.

“They are among our most vulnerable right now and need our help.”

Kauffman will also moderate a live Q&A with the cast after the reading on the Netflix Is A Joke channel on YouTube.

For Australians, the Grace and Frankie cast’s table read will start at 10am AEST on Friday, April 10.

Grace and Frankie’s upcoming season is its last

Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as the titular pair who forge an unlikely friendship when both of their husbands come out as gay and date each other.

Netflix released the sixth season of Grace and Frankie in January. The streaming service earlier announced the upcoming seventh season would be the last.

After its final 16 seasons are released, the show will have the distinction of Netflix’s longest-running original series.

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin said of the show’s conclusion: “We’re so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation.

“And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well!

“We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we’ll still be around.

“We’ve outlasted so many things – just hope we don’t outlast the planet.”

