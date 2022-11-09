GPS Nautiqa sunset cruise party to hit harbour for Sydney WorldPride

The sirens of the seas are calling you aboard GPS Nautiqa, a sunset cruise dance party on a luxury superyacht during Sydney WorldPride this summer.

Sydney WorldPride is a mega-festival taking over the city in February and March 2023, with hundreds of special LGBTQIA+ events, as well as the usual Mardi Gras celebrations.

And as part of the Pride Amplified program, the one-night-only GPS Nautiqa party will be aboard the luxury superyacht against the beautiful backdrop of the City of Sails.

The party is onboard the Sydney Starship, a multi-level, luxury superyacht with free-flowing interiors and infinity-glass walls. You’ll get 360 degrees of unobstructed views overlooking the stunning Sydney Harbour.

GPS Nautiqa is welcoming international Circuit DJ superstars Enrico Meloni, Fabricio San, Nina Flowers, spinning the best progressive dance and tribal house music aboard the luxury vessel.

Australian drag star Scarlet Adams will give a special performance during the party, also joined by some surprise guests.

The luxury Starship is disembarking from King Street Wharf 4 at Darling Harbour on Thursday, Feburary 23.

GPS Nautiqa is the way to kick off a big WorldPride weekend

The world premiere GPS Nautiqa event is presented by the party pros at C and A Presents and Paul Nicholls Entertainment.

Chaz and Abraxas from C and A Presents are based in Queenstown, and they regularly host LGBTQIA+ parties in New Zealand and overseas.

They say for WorldPride, they want their events to celebrate love, unity, hope and courage in a defiant show of LGBTQIA+ visibility.

For the GPS Nautiqa event during the summer festival, they’re strongly encouraging everyone to dress on theme.

“Sexy sailors, magical mermaids and every creature from under the sea are all welcome to come aboard and sail as we celebrate,” Chaz and Abraxas said.

GPS Nautiqa is in Sydney on Thursday, February 23, the perfect way for you to kick off a huge weekend of WorldPride celebrations.

Tickets to GPS Nautiqa are on sale now at the Pride Amplified website.

