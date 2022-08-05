Govt shuts down Sexual Minorities Uganda over name

The government of autocratic president Yoweri Museveni last week closed down Sexual Minorities Uganda (SMUG), the country’s leading LGBTQ rights organization. SMUG director Frank Mugisha described the action as “a clear witch hunt rooted in systematic homophobia.”

The government accused the organisation of operating illegally.

However, Frank Mugisha said the government previously rejected registering SMUG because its name was ‘undesirable’.

That apparently stems from the government’s stated belief that Uganda has no sexual minorities.

Sexual Minorities Uganda

Transman Victor Mukasa founded SMUG in 2004 and Frank Mugisha became executive director in 2007. Early member and advocacy officer David Kato was murdered in 2011 amidst an outbreak of hysteric homophobia encouraged by a local paper.

Later in 2011, Mugisha received the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award for his activism.

SMUG continues to advocate for the rights of LGBTIQA+ people in the conservative country. However, there seems little prospect of decriminalisation or increased human rights while Museveni remains in power. Currently, the 77-year-old president appears to be preparing the ground for his son to succeed as president.

While no reported prosecutions for consensual same-sex acts occurred recently, queer Ugandans face unrelenting persecution. Violent attacks, arbitrary arrests, and discrimination in employment and housing are constants for the marginalised community.

Attempts to extort queer Ugandans over their orientation or identity are also common.

HUREED

Human Right and Economic Empowerment Development (HUREED) is a grassroots community organization in Uganda. Among its other work, the organisation provides emergency medical and legal support to queer Ugandans.

HUREED bails community members from prison and negotiates with often corrupt police to gain their release. It helps with medical expenses for people injured in violent attacks, often slashed with machetes. Too often, the organisation needs to bury queer Ugandans killed for their orientation or identity.

In July, HUREED arranged the funeral of transwoman Matthew Noah, murdered during an apparent extortion attempt.

Recently Phillip Mutebi of HUREED negotiated with a businesswoman in a small regional village threatening to take evidence of a private consensual sex act to the police. The businesswoman discovered a sexual relationship between a transwoman she employed and one of her own male relatives. HUREED achieved a resolution. Although the transwoman is now unemployed and homeless, she is at least not facing a long jail sentence.

