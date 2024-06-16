LGBT News

Govt must protect students & staff – no more ‘music teachers’

Music Teacher dismissed

Despite years of promises, a music teacher was fired in Sydney last month. Her only crime? Being gay!

Equality Australia says Prime Minister Anthony Albanese must act now to protect students and staff in religious schools. One in three students and almost two in five staff are enrolled or employed in private schools, most of which are religiously affiliated.

Charlotte* worked for two years as a music teacher at a religious school before she lost her job after it was discovered she was in a same-sex relationship.

“This is not an isolated incident. Every day, teachers are fired from their jobs or denied promotions,” said Equality Australia Legal Director Ghassan Kassisieh.

“Students have been forced out of school simply because of who they are.

“For every brave person who speaks publicly, there are countless more who have either been discriminated against because of who they are or are hiding it because they fear the repercussions.”

Millions of dollars of public funding

These schools rely on millions of dollars of public funding. Yet they are legally allowed to fire a gay or trans teacher or deny them a promotion, while LGBTQ students can be denied enrolment or held back from leadership roles.

“Labor made a promise to Australians before the last election to remove these exemptions if they formed government. We know the Bills are ready and it’s time the prime minister let the parliament do its job.

“Charlotte should be the last teacher who is fired in Australia under these legal carveouts that allow religious schools to act with disregard for what is just and right, and without caring about the damage done to those they discriminate against.

“As a country, we believe in fairness and equality.

“We should all have an equal right to be free from discrimination.“

Australian laws still allow schools to sack gay teachers.

Greens furious after Sydney teacher sacked for being gay.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

stephen farrea nsc -131
Not a drag queen: Stephen Farrea – arrested for child pornography
Watershed
🚨 WIN a double pass to see Watershed @ Sydney Opera House
silver dollar
The Secret History 5 and The Silver Dollar
josh popper Madonna popper
Madonna: Josh Popper, a holiday romance
late night live
David Marr replaces Phillip Adams on Late Night Live
Bridget and Christian Ziegler moms for libertty till dick is wett
Moms for Liberty co-founder: Don’t come home til dick is wet.”