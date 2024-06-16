Govt must protect students & staff – no more ‘music teachers’

Despite years of promises, a music teacher was fired in Sydney last month. Her only crime? Being gay!

Equality Australia says Prime Minister Anthony Albanese must act now to protect students and staff in religious schools. One in three students and almost two in five staff are enrolled or employed in private schools, most of which are religiously affiliated.

Charlotte* worked for two years as a music teacher at a religious school before she lost her job after it was discovered she was in a same-sex relationship.

“This is not an isolated incident. Every day, teachers are fired from their jobs or denied promotions,” said Equality Australia Legal Director Ghassan Kassisieh.

“Students have been forced out of school simply because of who they are.

“For every brave person who speaks publicly, there are countless more who have either been discriminated against because of who they are or are hiding it because they fear the repercussions.”

Millions of dollars of public funding

“These schools rely on millions of dollars of public funding. Yet they are legally allowed to fire a gay or trans teacher or deny them a promotion, while LGBTQ students can be denied enrolment or held back from leadership roles.

“Labor made a promise to Australians before the last election to remove these exemptions if they formed government. We know the Bills are ready and it’s time the prime minister let the parliament do its job.

“Charlotte should be the last teacher who is fired in Australia under these legal carveouts that allow religious schools to act with disregard for what is just and right, and without caring about the damage done to those they discriminate against.

“As a country, we believe in fairness and equality.

“We should all have an equal right to be free from discrimination.“

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.