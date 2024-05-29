Gottmik responds to conservatives gagged by Drag Race runway

Transgender RuPaul’s Drag Race superstar Gottmik has responded after her top surgery-inspired runway riled up conservatives.

During Friday’s episode of All Stars 9, the category was A Tail and Two Titties. The ridiculously talented drag artist, who uses he/him pronouns but she/her pronouns while in drag, walked out onto the Drag Race runway topless, with red threads as scars below her nipples.

Two fake arms wrapped around Gottmik’s chest, with a scalpel in each hand. Gottmik completed the look with a clear bag holding two bedazzled, bloody balls.

Gottmik’s look – which ultimately won money for a trans charity – has been celebrated as one of the best runways ever. However, a lot of conservatives are very upset.

High profile right-wing account Libs of TikTok called the look “absolutely disgusting”. Ex-Fox News journalist Megyn Kelly called it “sick” and “misogynistic”.

In Australia, Sky News Australia opinion-haver Rita Panahi played footage of Gottmik’s runway, with most of the look blurred.

Literally moments after Gottmik explained in the Drag Race clip that her surgery changed her life, Rita blasted the look as “normalising the worst excesses of the trans movement” and claimed it was “so dangerous” to be “glorifying and promoting” top surgery.

‘Reminds me why I do what I do’

But Gottmik couldn’t disagree more. The drag queen celebrated her name trending on Twitter X and declaring “no one affirms my gender like the terf community hating my art”.

“Winning another tip of 10k for [charity] @translifeline while wearing this look was BEYOND (and talk about crashing the cis-tem) lol,” Gottmik wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you guys for all of the love and support this week.

“Seeing the emotional response this piece has had on so many people has really impacted me in the most amazing way and reminded me that this is why I do what I do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gottmik (@gottmik)

Gottmik’s Drag Race runway ‘a piece of art’

Gottmik shared professional shots of the look in a separate post, writing “This look is beyond just me.

“It is a piece of art and fashion that represents something that I never thought I’d be vulnerable enough to talk about, let alone wear on the runway of @rupaulsdragrace.

“This look represents the pain and suffering I went through, while all at the same time experiencing complete trans queer liberation in a way that I hope everyone seeing this will feel one day.

“I found my peace within the fashion drag artistry space and I hope everyone finds theirs in one way or another.”

Watch Gottmik’s full runway as well as the glamour shots below.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is streaming in Australia on Stan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gottmik (@gottmik)



For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.