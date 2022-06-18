Good news: Stoker lost – Bad news: Palmer votes elect Hanson

So, the final vote count for the Queensland Senate sees a classic Good News/Bad News situation. In the Good News, Amanda Stoker remains unelectable. In the Bad News, Pauline Hanson returns on the back of votes that cost Clive Palmer an estimated $100 million.

But in VERY GOOD NEWS, Queensland did not elect George Christensen, Clive Palmer (or any of his candidates), Campbell Newman or anyone from the Informed Medical Options party. Perhaps Queensland is not as bad as they say.

Stoker

Amanda Stoker maintained her consistent record of never winning election to parliament.

In 2009, the Liberal politician unsuccessfully sought preselection for the Queensland state seat of Cleveland. Then she stood as a senate candidate for the LNP in the 2013 election and lost.

However, the LNP appointed Stoker to a Senate vacancy in 2018. Now, in 2022, she has failed to convince voters to re-elect her.

Stoker conceded the loss in a Facebook post. (see edited highlights below)

“Congratulations to the… and… and to make a … not be… I am… to have had… not just as a… ”

Thank you for your service. Next!!!

Hanson

Despite premature obituaries for Pauline Hanson‘s political career, she clung on with all the tenacity of someone who fears Malcolm Roberts will be their party’s only representative in parliament.

ABC election analyst Antony Green tweeted yesterday that Clive Palmer’s preferences saved Hanson. $100 million, hey?

“I’ve summarised the distribution of preferences in the Queensland Senate race. It was Clive Palmer’s preferences that were decisive in allowing Pauline Hanson to defeat the LNP’s Amanda Stoker.”

