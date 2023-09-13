“Good Morning America” icon Robin Roberts marries Amber Laign

“Good Morning America” icon Robin Roberts married her partner Amber Laign in an intimate backyard ceremony last Friday at their home in Farmington, Connecticut.

The pair have been together since 2005 when they were set up on a blind date by mutual friends. They have had to delay their marriage due to both experiencing serious illness. Robin battled breast cancer in 2007, and Amber was diagnosed with the same disease in February last year.

Calamari Rings

The couple proposed to each other in December last year while sitting in one of their favourite restaurants in Milford, Connecticut. Robin says she spontaneously stuck a ring of calamari on Amber’s finger. And Amber returned the gesture.

The couple were married in their backyard on the 8th of September in front of eleven guests. Robin’s childhood pastor, the Reverend Robert Jemerson officiated at the wedding. Both brides wore custom Badgley Mischka gowns and changed into pantsuits for their reception.

About 250 people attended the reception at Farmington Gardens. The drinks were decorated with custom edible decorations that read “Love Wins.”

Not always comfortable in the public eye, Robin Roberts and Amber Laign now embrace the spotlight. Robin told The New York Times, “The fact that people are so happy for us is a gift.

“And it’s not just a gift for us. It’s a gift for those who are in areas of this country who may have a parent or grandparent who doesn’t quite see it like this, but they see us, and they see that we just love each other. We’re very boring, but we just love each other.”

