Gonna Be You: Dolly, Cyndi, Belinda, Gloria and Debbie

The track ‘Gonna Be You’ from upcoming movie 80 For Brady is 80s music fan heaven with Dolly Parton, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estevan, Belinda Carlisle and allegedly Debbie Harry all singing on the Diane Warren penned track.

80 For Brady, ‘inspired by a true fan story’, follows four octogenarian friends to the 2017 Super Bowl to see Tom Brady, their favourite player. Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field play the lead roles. But there are also appearances by Billy Porter and Harry Hamlin among others.

Songwriter Dianne Warren has penned numerous hits including ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’, “Solitaire’ and ‘Because You Loved Me’. She said everyone she asked to join the project said yes.

“I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women’s deep friendship. Since 80 was in the title I got a crazy idea: Why not get some of the most iconic singers from the ’80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?

“Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!”

Gonna Be You from 80 For Brady

Dolly Parton said singing on the track made her feel part of the movie.

“I’m so excited to be a part of 80 for Brady and the Diane Warren title song for it. Working with Jane, Lily, and Sally Field again, my older pals that are in the movie, and then working with all the wonderful artists on the song and video, like Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry was a joy.”

Belinda Carlisle said, “What an honour to sing a song by my favourite songwriter with four other women who I have been a fan of for years! It doesn’t get much better than this.”

Meanwhile, Cyndi Lauper celebrated joining forces with old friends on the track. “Friendships between women are important and I think Diane’s lyrics captured that. It was really touching. You don’t often see female ‘buddy movies’ so this was fun.”

Gloria Estefan said she replied with a resounding YES! when Diane Warren invited her to sing on the track. “What an honour to share this incredible experience with women that I have admired for decades!”

Debbie Harry’s notable absence from both the video and publicity for the track has remained unexplained.

