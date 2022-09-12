Gone too soon, friends Australia-wide mourn Aaron Coshaw

Friends across the country are today mourning the death of award-winning designer, and legendary human being, Aaron Coshaw. Aaron passed away at the top of Victoria Falls in Zambia with partner Jay Horne and friends at his side.

Amidst his grief, Jay now faces the monumental task of bringing Aaron home.

He posted on Facebook that he takes some desperate comfort that Aaron died in such a beautiful location. Victoria Falls numbered 3 on Aaron’s bucket list of 7 Natural Wonders of the World to visit.

Jay Horne paid loving tribute to the love of his life.

“I am so very lucky and honoured to have met such an amazing man who chose to love me with all of his heart and I hope that he knows that I will continue to love him with mine for the rest of my life. ❤️”

Aaron Coshaw

Aaron Coshaw led a remarkable life. A couple of years ago, I was privileged to read some of his as-yet-unpublished memoir.

Aaron wrote of his excitement as a youngster when he holidayed with his cosmopolitan grandmother in Sydney. In contrast to the dusty, dreary environs of his hometown, he painted a vivid and colourful picture of his adventures with an Aunty Mame-style granny. From lunches with the PM to parties of the gay demi-monde, no day with that marvellous lady was ever boring.

Aaron moved to Sydney as soon as he could and embarked on a life in design. His work for some of Australia’s most popular magazines led to stints as creative director on television shows like Burke’s Backyard and Backyard Blitz.

But Aaron not only worked hard. He also partied hard and eventually suffered burnout. He fled the pressures of Sydney and arrived in Cairns with a suitcase.

Cairns suited Aaron and he suited it. His talent and passion for design saw him launch CRE8 Design. Despite his remote location, capital city clients around the country sought out Aaron Coshaw for his ability to make brands shine.

And he also met Jay Horne, the love of his life.

Aaron and Jay became renowned in Cairns for their community spirit. Whether donating cutting-edge graphic design to community groups, holding fund-raising events at their trendy inner-city cafe or promoting community causes through FNQ Magazine, the devoted couple was always ready to help.

I can personally attest to Aaron’s constant readiness to mentor and advise.

There’s just so much to remember: his ironic gruffness, his cheeky, boyish grin and his pragmatic can-do attitude to life.

Gone far too soon. A remarkable human being who made the world a better place.

Sorely missed by his devoted partner Jay, loving family, and in Jay’s words, ‘friends near and far’.

Aaron Coshaw RIP.

