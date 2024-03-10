Golfer Hailey Davidson banned in mid-season rule change

Hailey Davidson found herself suddenly banned from the NXXT Women’s Pro Tour after a mid-season rule change requiring players to be “a biological female at birth.”

Before the change in rules, the transgender player was second in the tour’s standings. She won the NXXT Women’s Classic in January.

Hailey announced news of the ban on Instagram.

“Effective immediately, I have been removed (banned) from the next 3 NXXT tournaments that I already signed up for and been approved to play.

“They changed their policy mid-season, after me signing up already and being 2nd in Player of the Year race.”

On Friday, NXXT GOLF CEO Stuart McKinnon released a statement confirming Hailey’s post. He stated that only players who were “a biological female at birth” could now participate in the tour.

“As we navigate through the evolving landscape of sports, it is crucial to uphold the competitive integrity that is the cornerstone of women’s sports.

“Our revised policy is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to celebrating and protecting the achievements and opportunities of female athletes.

“Protected categories are a fundamental aspect of sports at all levels. It is essential for our Tour to uphold these categories for biological females, ensuring a level playing field.”

The ever changing landscape of trans inclusion in sport:

