Golden boy Tom Daley confirmed for record fifth Olympics

Tom Daley at the Tokyo Olympics
Image: Instagram

Tom Daley will compete at a record fifth Olympics in Paris after he was confirmed in Team GB’s diving team.

The out gay diver finally won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and after that took time away from the sport.

But late last year the 29-year-old made a big comeback and in Paris he’ll compete in the 10m synchronised platform event with Noah Williams (below).

The pair won silver at the World Championships in February following Tom’s return last December.

The two British athletes also won gold at a World Cup event in Berlin in March.

Team GB boss Mark England confirmed Tom is “the first British diver to compete at five Olympic Games, a remarkable achievement.”

 

Tom Daley’s son wants to see him dive

Tom Daley has said a large part of his return to competitive diving was for one reason. He said his six-year-old son Robert Ray wants to see his dad dive at the Olympics.

In Tokyo, Tom won his first gold and also has three bronze medals in his sport. He was just 14 at his first Olympics in 2008.

If Tom wins another medal, he’ll join a small group of five-time Olympic medalists, Outsports reported.

That group includes out gay diving champion Greg Louganis, who has four Olympic golds and one silver.

 

