Gold Coast’s Chameleon Bar to close doors after one last party

Gold Coast LGBTQIA+ venue Chameleon Lounge Bar and Restaurant has announced it will soon close its doors.

The Broadbeach venue took to social media this week to call last drinks and share the sad news it would close for good later this month.

Messages flowed from performers and patrons, reacting to the closure and paying tribute to the Chameleon Bar team.

Chameleon Lounge Bar is planning to throw “one last party” on Saturday, June 24 at its Albert Avenue location.

“Come and join us for one last party as Chameleon celebrates the life of a safe space on the Gold Coast for the LGBTQIA+ community,” the venue wrote.

“Let’s celebrate what Chameleon has been able to acheive in the last two years.”

Chameleon Bar said closing party tickets include DJ, drag shows and games from 7pm as well as “all you can eat until you are full or until we run out”.

Drag queens Miss Veeta, Lexa Pro and Gina Vanderpump (pictured below) are headlining to help give the Gold Coast queer venue a final send-off on June 24.

And a day earlier on the Friday night (June 23), Gold Coast drag queens Carmen Taykett and Roxy Harte (above) will also drop the balls for the last time at their final Drag Bingo.

Carmen said her last bingo games will also be “a celebration of the amazing time we have had at Chameleon”.

Tickets to Chameleon Lounge Bar’s closing party are on sale via Eventbrite.

