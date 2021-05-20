Gold Coast’s inaugural Pride Week is kicking off this weekend

The inaugural Gold Coast Pride Festival officially begins this weekend, with a big week of events planned across the region.

The new festival runs from Sunday May 23 until the end of May, organised by new non-profit group Gold Coast Rainbow Communities.

This Sunday, an inclusive, all-ages Genderfluid Picnic is on in scenic Tallebudgera, with a picnic, guided creek walk, activities and snacks provided.

Then next week, organisers invite LGBTIQ community members on outings to Movie World theme park and Dracula’s dinner theatre.

Adults can also enjoy a wine or two and paint to a house music soundtrack in Burleigh at the festival’s Paint ‘N Sip events.

Then on Friday, May 28, the festival’s Pride White Party is happening onboard the stunning YOT Club luxury party boat on the Broadwater.

The world’s first super-yacht entertainment venue boasts two bars, lounge areas, a stage and dancefloor.

On Saturday, May 29, everyone can join the loud and proud rainbow Pride March along Surfers Paradise Beach.

Marchers can wear their brightest rainbow colours and bring flags and signs to wave during the parade.

The next day (May 30), the family-friendly Pride Beach Party will kick off at Kirra Beach from 11am.

Expect market and community stalls, food and bar areas, and DJs on the main stage.

That morning, same-sex couples will take the plunge – literally – for a one-of-a-kind skydiving marriage proposal.

They’ll jump out of a plane and propose to their partner on the beach for an unforgettable public engagement.

Drag performers will also compete for the “Miss Gold Coast” crown in a Drag Queen Pageant on the beach that day.

The Gold Coast Pride Festival is on from May 23-30, 2021. See the full lineup of events at the Facebook page here.

Gold Coast Pride Festival celebrates vibrant and diverse community

Gold Coast Pride director Danni Zuvela told QNews.com.au the team want to offer something for everyone during the festival.

Zuvela said the Coast needs “safe spaces where our beautiful rainbow community can gather, mix, connect and be entertained.”

“We’ve put this festival program together with this in mind, with a mix of different types of events up and down our gorgeous Gold Coast,” she said.

“[We want to celebrate] the vibrant and diverse community we have here.”

Gold Coast Rainbow Communities have put on a variety of drag shows, community picnics, club nights and more.

Organisers describe their new week-long Pride Festival as the “jewel in the rainbow crown”.

