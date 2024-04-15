Gold Coast queen Eva Mendoza joins drag documentary

Reigning Miss Gold Coast Pride Eva Mendoza will share her story in a new drag documentary created by a Queensland team and headed to RuPaul’s DragCon overseas.

Last year, the fierce drag queen Eva (above, centre) was crowned the winner of the Gold Coast Pride Festival’s annual drag pageant.

Soon, Eva will return to Gold Coast Pride’s Fair Day on June 1 as a headliner and pageant judge.

Queensland filmmaker Anita Nevar will join Eva at the free Fair Day event, filming her upcoming documentary Canvas of Queens.

The film is “a drag art odyssey” and declares freedom of self-expression a fundamental human right.

“However, in recent times, the drag community has become the target of hate-fueled extremists seeking to silence LGBTQ+ culture, visibility, and pride,” Anita says.

“This hurts our society as a whole.”

Canvas of Queens will share the power and beauty of drag and the personal journeys, struggles, and triumphs of a group of drag queens.

“Featuring home-grown Gold Coast talent is important because myself and the entire crew are Queensland-based,” she said.

“Our mission with the Canvas of Queens documentary is to open conversations about this vibrant art form and shed light on the positive impact of drag culture for every individual.”

The team of volunteers at Gold Coast Rainbow Communities organise the annual Gold Coast Pride Festival at Surfers Paradise.

Festival co-director Danni Zuvela said the team are thrilled to partner with Anita Nevar and the Canvas of Queens project.

“Anita and her documentary team are all Queensland-based. They’ll be at Gold Coast Pride Fair Day to capture our wonderful community event,” Danni said.

“There’ll be a spotlight on Eva Mendoza and her journey from contestant in 2023 to judge and headliner performer in 2024.”

Gold Coast Pride Festival runs for three days

This year, the annual Gold Coast Pride Festival is bigger than ever. It will now run over three days, from May 31 to June 2, 2024.

On Saturday, June 1, the festival’s Pride Parade will return to the beach. Marchers will travel to the free, family-friendly Fair Day at Macintosh Island Park, Main Beach.

Eva will be judge the festival’s annual Drag Pageant. A new lineup of local queens will slay it for the crown on Fair Day’s main stage.

Find out more at the Gold Coast Pride Festival at the Facebook page and website.

