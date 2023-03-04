Gold Coast Pride Festival | June

Gold Coast Rainbow Communities is proud to announce the third annual Gold Coast Pride Festival coming in June 2023.

A lively celebration of diversity and inclusivity, with a wide range of events and activities.

June 3 at Macintosh Island, which will transform into a colourful and vibrant hub of festivities.

Attendees can expect a range of entertainment, including live music, drag queens, and a doggy pageant.

Co-Directors Vince Siciliani and Danni Zuvela are excited to welcome visitors from all over the world to the festival.

With expectations of 10,000 attendees, the event is set to showcase the Gold Coast to the world and benefit the local economy.

Pride Fair Day

Pride Fair Day features market stalls, street food, and a festival bar.

Take part in a trans clothes swap and queer tennis tournament. The Fair Day is free to attend, making it an inclusive experience for all.

Gold Coast Pride Festival will feature a beach parade, culminating in the crowning of Mr or Miss Gold Coast in the Gold Coast Drag Pageant.

Co-Directors Siciliani and Zuvela are excited about the prospect of capturing incredible images of the parade and the glamour of the pageant.

For the first time, the festival will continue into the night with an onsite afterparty at Macintosh Island.

Attendees can look forward to a fantastic lineup of DJs and live performers, making this year’s festival the biggest and brightest yet.

In addition, the festival will expand its trans space this year.

A dedicated safe space at the Fair Day with activities, and a low-sensory zone, driven by consultation with the community.

Doggy Pageant

Last year’s Doggy Pageant was a hit, and this year’s competition for “gayest costume” promises to be even more entertaining.

Co-Directors Siciliani and Zuvela are proud to have created an event that brings together the LGBTQIA+ community along with visitors, businesses, and performers in a celebration of inclusivity and diversity.

Overall, Gold Coast Pride Festival promises to be unforgettable, featuring a wide range of entertainment options, activities, and events.

Attendees are encouraged to learn more about the festival and mark their calendars for June 3rd.

Find out more about the Gold Coast Pride Festival 2023 here.

