Gold Coast Pride Festival is getting even bigger this year

It’s still a few months away but the team behind Gold Coast Pride Festival have confirmed this year’s event will be even bigger, becoming a three-day event for the first time.

The annual Gold Coast Pride Festival will return from Friday, May 31, to Sunday, June 2, 2024.

The Festival will again host Australia’s only Pride Parade on the beach and free Fair Day at Macintosh Island Park, Main Beach.

Each year, the Fair Day offers free, family-friendly with live entertainment, food and market stalls, a Pet Parade, and a glamorous Drag Pageant.

A community arts workshop will feature comedy, art and writing and a new Opening Night event promises socialising, live music, and a fashion parade.

There’s also an over-18 After Glow Party, and a recovery White Party on a yacht.

Gold Coast Pride Festival co-director Danni Zuvela said the festival, which started in 2021, is growing in size every year.

Danni and co-director Vince Siciliani are now spreading the festival out over an entire weekend to accommodate everyone.

“We’re expanding our presence on the Gold Coast to meet the needs of our ever-growing LGBTIQA+ rainbow community,” she said.

“2023 was a huge festival with at least 4,000 people checking out Fair Day. This year we’re expecting more than 5,000 people from the Gold Coast, surrounding areas and interstate visitors to join in.

“This year’s Pride Festival is going to be our biggest and brightest so far and we’ve carefully curated the program to ensure it’s diverse and has broad appeal. There’s truly something for everyone.”

Huge need for events and services on the Gold Coast

Gold Coast Pride Festival co-director Vince Siciliani also runs local group Gold Coast Rainbow Communities with Danni. As well as Gold Coast Pride, the group hosts a variety of events throughout the year.

Vince said every day, they get enquiries from Coast community members asking about activities, events and support services for them.

“We make new contacts, often multiple times a day, with enquiries from queer people, parents, carers and family members,” he said.

“The community’s still recovering from the negative mental health impacts of prolonged isolation and social disconnection during the pandemic. Now the cost of living crisis is also hurting our community disproportionately.

“There’s a huge need for more LGBTIQA+ community activities, events and connections on the Gold Coast. That’s what the Gold Coast Pride Festival is here to provide.”

Fundraising helps keeps the festival accessible

Vince said to keep the festival events free and accessible, a pre-festival fundraising event is in May.

“That’s a rave called Q-Topia at Mo’s Desert Clubhouse in Burleigh. It helps us raise much-needed funds to keep the Pride Festival free entry,” he explained.

“We’ve moved our famous White Party – where everyone sparkles in their most angelic white outfits – to the Sunday after Fair Day. It’s our first-ever recovery party on a yacht in the beautiful Broadwater.”

Danni and Vince encouraged everyone to sign up for their newsletter and watch their social media for more details.

Gold Coast Pride Festival 2024 returns from May 31 to June 2. Find out more at the Facebook page and website.

