Gold Coast Pride Festival is back on the beach this weekend

The annual Gold Coast Pride Festival is returning to sunny Surfers Paradise this week and it’s bigger than ever before.

The fourth annual Gold Coast Pride Festival now runs over three days, from Friday, May 31, to Sunday, June 2, 2024.

On Friday night, start your Pride Month off with a bang at Coast gay bar Hairy Mary’s for the Gold Coast Pride official opening night party.

Join DJ Disco Donna, queer comedian JD Zamora and the Gold Coast Pride team of volunteers as they celebrate the start of the annual festival.

On Saturday morning (June 1), the Festival will again host Australia’s only Pride Parade on the beach and the free Fair Day event.

Large groups are welcome and marchers are encouraged to dress up and wear their colours loud and proud at the march from 11am.

Each year, the Fair Day in Macintosh Island Park at Main Beach offers free, family-friendly live entertainment in the park all day.

Hosted by Carmen Taykett and Paul Wheeler, the glam Drag Pageant and furry Pet Parade are back as well as DJs, live music and food and market stalls in the park.

After Fair Day, Gold Coast Pride is also hosting an 18+ After Glow Party at Hairy Marys.

Gold Coast Pride Festival getting bigger every year

Gold Coast Pride Festival co-director Danni Zuvela said the festival, which started in 2021, is growing in size every year.

Danni said the the festival out over an entire weekend to accommodate everyone.

“We’re expanding our presence on the Gold Coast to meet the needs of our ever-growing LGBTIQA+ rainbow community,” she said.

“2023 was a huge festival with at least 4,000 people checking out Fair Day. This year we’re expecting more than 5,000 people from the Gold Coast, surrounding areas and interstate visitors to join in.

“This year’s Pride Festival is going to be our biggest and brightest so far and we’ve carefully curated the program to ensure it’s diverse and has broad appeal. There’s truly something for everyone.”

Gold Coast Pride Festival 2024 runs from Friday (May 31) all weekend. Find out more at the Facebook page and website.

