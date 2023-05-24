Gold Coast Pride Festival to hit the beach at Surfers Paradise

The Gold Coast Pride Festival is back for its third year, with Australia’s only beach Pride March and a free Fair Day at Surfers Paradise.

On Saturday, June 3, the festival kicks off with the Pride Parade at Narrowneck, Main Beach, to the Fair Day in Macintosh Island Park.

Hundreds of marchers will gather at 10:30am at the assembly point before the beach parade (above) starts at 11am.

Marchers will cross Macintosh Island Bridge to the park for the only rainbow beach parade of its kind in Australia.

The Dykes on Bikes will also lead a colourful convoy from 10:00am through Surfers Paradise to Macintosh Island.

Pride Fair Day is free, family-friendly fun

The Pride Parade and Fair Day in Macintosh Island Park are free events, organised by not-for-profit group Gold Coast Rainbow Communities.

This year’s Fair Day has dozens of eclectic market stalls, live entertainment, food, licensed bar, chillout zone and kids’ entertainment.

“Our Parade and Fair Day are all-ages events, with heaps of entertainment for the whole family,” organisers Vince Siciliani and Danni Zuvela said.

“This year at Fair Day we have free face-painting, roving children’s entertainers, circus workshops, badge-making, rainbow toys and much more for kids.

“Rainbow families are safe and welcome at Gold Coast Pride Festival.”

Gold Coast Drag Pageant and Glow After Party

At Fair Day, the Coast’s own Miss Carmen Taykett will compere the third annual Gold Coast Pride Festival Drag Pageant.

Twelve amazing drag performers will battle it out for the title of Miss Gold Coast Pride 2023.

Then after the sun sets, Gold Coast Pride will throw its first Glow After Party from 5pm.

International DJ Mark Dynamix is headlining the 18+ party with top Coast DJs Graham Dunn and DJ Richard Bolt.

Expect mesmerizing and visually stunning light and laser shows as well as performances by fire twirlers, go-go dancers and more.

Tickets to the Glow After Party are on sale now.

Embrace your colours at Gold Coast Pride Festival

This year’s Gold Coast Pride Festival theme is “Embrace Your Colours,” encouraging festivalgoers to express themselves through colour.

“We’re proud to be delivering our third Gold Coast Pride Festival with the beautiful Gold Coast community,” organisers Vince Siciliani and Danni Zuvela said.

“Our goal is to showcase the diversity, creativity, community and love that define our festival.”

Vince and Danni thanked the festival’s sponsors for their amazing generosity that allows everyone to participate.

“Ours is the only free Pride Festival in south-east Queensland and one of the only free-entry festivals in Australia, a point of which we’re very proud,” they said.

“We invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable celebration of love, unity, and self-expression.”

Gold Coast Pride Festival 2023 is on Saturday, June 3. Find out more at the Facebook page and website.

