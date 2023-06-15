Gold Coast Pride are hosting a coastal nature walk ‘n talk

The team behind the Gold Coast Pride Festival are inviting everyone to join them on a queer-friendly nature walk on the Coast this weekend.

On Sunday (June 18), the folks at Gold Coast Rainbow Communities will meet walkers at Phillip Park at Main Beach, before setting off through Federation Walk Coastal Reserve.

The reserve is a beautiful, regenerated natural area on the eastern part of The Spit, with stunning native vegetation, dunes, open space and ocean views.

The 45-minute walk and talk will be guided by local artists and nature lovers. They’ll share insights into the native vegetation and history of the area on the way.

Guide Jason Sparrow, a Brisbane artist and permaculturist, will talk the species, seasons and cycles of the Gold Coast reserve.

After the walk, the group will gather for a picnic and hear stories about the area’s natural and hidden queer history.

Walkers should bring their own picnic if they can, and wear walking shoes, hat, sunscreen and bring a water bottle.

The track is around 45 minutes return, over established sand and gravel paths suitable for walking and cycling.

Organisers are inviting anyone who wants to get some exercise, meet new people and learn about the region’s coastal ecology in a welcoming space for LGBTIQA+ people.

Find out more at the Facebook page or the Gold Coast Rainbow Communities website.

Gold Coast Pride Festival returned earlier this month

Local group Gold Coast Rainbow Communities host a range of LGBTIQA+ community activities, including the annual Gold Coast Pride Festival.

On June 3, the third annual festival returned to Surfers Paradise. It includes Australia’s only beach Pride Parade and a free Fair Day at Macintosh Island Park.

