Gold Coast man allegedly choked Grindr hookup with dog collar

A Gold Coast dentist has appeared in court after allegedly using a metal dog collar to choke a man during a Grindr meetup.

The court heard dentist Hilary Leonard Knight, 68, and his co-accused, Braddon Ian Carter, plead not guilty to charges including deprivation of liberty and assault occasioning in bodily harm, AAP reported.

It was alleged Mr Knight put the dog chain over the man’s head to choke him while Mr Carter punched him repeatedly.

The alleged victim, Brendan Tierney, met a man named “Bigtop” on Grindr, and organised to meet him at a Surfers Paradise unit on July 8, 2018.

When Mr Tierney arrived at the Q1 building late that night, he discovered Mr Carter was “Bigtop”, the court heard.

Mr Tierney said when he walked into the room, he was ambushed by Mr Knight, Mr Carter, and two women.

Grindr user ‘thought he was going to die’

The attackers claimed Mr Tierney owed them money and had stolen a bag containing a pair of underwear.

The court heard Mr Tierney was forced down onto a sofa. He was allegedly punched numerous times, before Knight put the dog chain around his neck.

“He put the chain around my neck and began pulling on it tightly and choking me until I almost couldn’t breathe,” he said.

“I was in fear for my life and I thought I was going to die.”

Mr Tierney said Mr Carter continually punched him in the face while Knight held him steady with the chain, tearing the skin on his neck.

After a minute, Mr Tierney was released and forced to withdraw cash from an ATM.

Knight and Carter will both stand trial at a later date.

