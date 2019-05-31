Gold Coast ironwoman Hayley Bateup marries partner April in surprise wedding

Gold Coast champion ironwoman Hayley Bateup has married her longtime partner April at a surprise wedding ceremony.

Hayley told the Gold Coast Bulletin she kept the wedding plans a secret from April, instead telling her they were attending her “40ish” birthday party and she had to wear a suit.

The couple have been engaged for seven years and have two young sons together, Baxter and Banks.

Hayley and April exchanged their vows overlooking the ocean in an intimate ceremony at Currumbin in front of family and friends last weekend.

“Everyone thought they were coming to April’s surprise 40ish,” Hayley told the Bulletin.

“I had to tell April we were headed to a suit party to make sure she was on board with the outfit choice.”

April said there were clues but she didn’t realise a wedding would be happening until Kristy Ellis — an ex-ironwoman and now wedding celebrant — entered the room.

“We had obviously discussed getting married and we were already committed to each other,” April told the Bulletin.

“But I feel that this is special, not only for us, but also our boys. The day was everything I could have wished for.

“It was surprise after surprise with all of our favourite people. Lots of dancing, laughing and fun, and the best part was I didn’t have the stress of organising anything.”

Happy couple are now the ‘complete family unit’

Hayley Bateup is a triple Coolangatta Gold champion. She was forced to retire from professional ironwoman competition in 2013 due to a chronic shoulder injury.

Hayley now runs personal and group fitness training on the Gold Coast. She appeared on Channel Nine’s Australian Ninja Warrior last year.

The couple welcomed their two young sons Baxter and Banks in 2015 and 2017.

Hayley said in 2017 the couple were looking forward to legally marrying if a “yes” vote was returned in the same-sex marriage postal survey.

“We’d just like the right to be able to do that for Baxter and Banks as well, to be the complete family unit,” she said.

